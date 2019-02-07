Is Nicki Minaj Dissing Ariana Grande On New Song? She Sets The Record Straight On New Feud Rumors

Are Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande feuding? Lyrics in Nicki’s new song led some to believe so – read details about their alleged fight inside.

“Barbie Dreams” rapper Nicki Minaj, 36, and “thank u, next” singer Ariana Grande, 25, have been friends for years. The two collaborated on Ariana’s album My Everything in 2014 for the song “Bang Bang.” But with the drop of Nicki’s new song “Bust Down Barbiana,” on Feb. 6, fans worried that the song contained lyrics that may have pointed to a downturn in their friendship.

In the song, Nicki rapped the lyrics, “Killin’ everybody beat/Thank u, next, Ariana (Ariana).” Clearly, Nicki name-dropped Ariana and her recent single about moving on from someone in your life. In Ari’s song, she name-dropped her exes, thanking them for the lessons they taught her. People wondered if it meant that the two women, who have supported each other in the past, had ended their friendship.

Luckily, fans didn’t have to wait too long to find out if their friendship was actually over. On the same day of the song release, Ariana put the rumors to rest and denied any shade between her and Nicki. “No silly *ss,” Ariana said, replying to a fan on Twitter. “There will never be anything but love between us ever. She’s been there for me (in real life) every time I’ve needed somebody [and] I’ll always be there for her. We love each other.”

no silly ass. there will never be anything but love between us ever. she’s been there for me (in real life) every time i’ve needed somebody & i’ll always be there for her. we love each other. bet. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 6, 2019

Nicki quote-tweeted Ari and responded to the questioning as well. “Not more than you’ve been there for me behind the scenes,” Nicki said. “Love you. For life.”

Not more than you’ve been there for me behind the scenes. Love you. For life. https://t.co/yDCpmI9RZO — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 6, 2019

Well that cleared the air! The two women have shown that they have stuck together through thick and thin, and endured years of friendship in the music industry. One potentially shady line in a song means nothing compared to the trials and tribulations these women may have faced together and experienced with one another in real life, and not just online. We’re happy the two are still good friends, and have each other to lean on as they navigate their own music careers. So, uh, when’s that next collaboration between Nicki and Ari coming out?