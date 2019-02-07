Nick Cannon Reveals Why He’s Having So Much ‘Fun’ Filling In For Wendy Williams On Talk Show

Nick Cannon is have a blast filling in for Wendy Williams on her daytime talk show, while she tends to her health. He tells HollywoodLife why the hosting seat is so comfortable for him, and if he’ll ever move into the talk show space!

Nick Cannon, 38, can get used to the daytime talk show space! The television personality is filling in for Wendy Williams, 54, on her daytime show while she’s on hiatus due to complications from her Graves’ disease. The Wendy Williams Show announced that Cannon, who also hosts Fox’s The Masked Singer and MTV’s Wild n’ Out, would fill in for her from February 4-6 in a previous post on Instagram. As for how it’s been? — “Oh its fun!”, Cannon told HollywoodLife of his temporary hosting gig!

Cannon’s been doing such a great job in the daytime chair, that we had to ask if that’s a gig he’d like to take on full time. “Yeah, I could definitely do a show like that,” he said, explaining, “I mean I am kind of built for television.” And, we couldn’t agree more! “There hasn’t been too many forums that I don’t have fun with when I get in there. But I had a lot of fun doing that!”, Cannon added.

Although he’s only been filling in for Wendy for three days, Cannon’s continuously made headlines for his outspoken opinions during the show’s “Hot Topics” segment, where she candidly shares her thoughts about the hottest entertainment news headlines. So far, Cannon’s challenged Liam Neeson to a celebrity boxing match; dissed Kylie Jenner‘s “plastic surgery”; thrown shade at Ariana Grande; and, so much more.

“I love it!”, Cannon said when asked about his thoughts on critics who’ve call him out for his outspoken comments. “Yeah, yeah yeah! I go straight for it… Like if you ever follow me on social media and even in a lot of other stuff that I do, that’s who I am all the time!”, he explained. “In my stand up comedy, I never shy away from it. Very unapologetic way in how I speak and how I move, so its kind of tailored for someone like me. I am never malicious, you know what I mean. I never try to be nasty, I just try to be honest.” At the end of the day, Cannon “absolutely” believes that honesty is the best medicine. And, you can always count on him to keep it real!

On Cannon’s first day filling in for Wendy, he gave viewers an update on her health, after she took an extended absence to recover from a shoulder fracture and complications from Graves’ disease.

“Honestly, she sounded amazing, y’all,” Cannon told the audience, adding that he spoke to his “queen” [Wendy] and her family, including husband Kevin Hunter and their son, Kevin Jr. over the phone. “We jumped on the phone and first thing she said was, ‘Nick Cannon! How you doin’?’ I didn’t know what to expect at first but her spirit was so big. It was so amazing.”

“And you know what was really awesome? She said she wanted to speak as a family unit — I talked to her, [her husband] Kevin and [her son] little Kevin, they said they are all good,” he added. “The love and the passion is still there because that’s what you need in times like this, is for your family to stick together with you.”

After he admitted that the conversation took an emotional turn, Cannon shared a message from Wendy to her fans. “She sounded so strong and she wanted to thank each and every one of you. And, yeah, we were tearin’ up!”