Meghan Markle Loves To Cook For Prince Harry Every Day & Makes Avocado Toast For Friends

They got engaged while roasting a chicken so it’s only natural that Meghan Markle still cooks for her husband Prince Harry, right? That’s what her friends are saying.

She’s a duchess whose husband is sixth in line to the British throne, but apparently Meghan Markle, 37, loves to cook for Prince Harry, 34, every day. That’s what a close friend tells PEOPLE. According to the Feb. 7 article the former Suits star is very low-key and hands-on when it comes to her home life, even if that home is a cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London.

“Meg cooks for herself and Harry every single day – there’s no chef or butler,” the person (who refused to be named but who has been dubbed the “close confidante” by the magazine) says. The friend – one of five who spoke to PEOPLE on condition of anonymity – has visited the Californian at Nottingham Cottage, the home she shares with Prince Harry. “There’s a false assumption that she lives in some gilded palace with staff and ladies-in-waiting and all these royal perks,” the confidante also says. “It’s simply not true. We’ve all been to their cottage. It’s small and she’s made it cozy, but the perception of their lifestyle and the reality are two very different things.”

Another pal (called the “L.A. friend”) also visited the Duchess of Sussex while her husband was away on work. That pal says Meghan “made tea every day” and the “most lovely meals.”

The friends are all speaking out in defense of the pregnant newlywed, whom they say has been the victim of “global bullying” thanks to the “lies and untruths” that have been published in the media, sometimes as part of interviews with her dad Thomas Markle Sr., and half siblings, Thomas Jr. and Samantha. The Meghan these friends portray is someone who does her own makeup and paints her own nails for public engagements.

In January another old friend praised the duchess’s culinary skills on Instagram in a photo showing a pot of tea, chocolates and a few slices of avocado toast. The friend – Daniel Martin who did her makeup on her wedding day – added the caption, “Back to our Tig days… Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!” Tig – as Meghan’s hardcore fans will know – is the lifestyle blog that she created and ran in her pre-Prince Harry days.

The fact that Meghan is a foodie who loves to cook is no secret. Prince Harry proposed while they were roasting a chicken, she baked banana bread as a gift for a family while they were on a Royal Tour of Australia in October and she wrote the foreword for the bestselling “Together: Our Community Cookbook,” which was published in 2018. In the foreword she revealed one of her “favorite meals” is “collard greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread.” Meghan also wrote that the book is “a homage to the power of cooking as a community.”