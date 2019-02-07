Drake & Meek Mill Flaunt Their Riches In Fiery New Video For ‘Going Bad’

Oh, they rich rich! The two baddest rappers in the game just got badder. Watch Drake & Meek Mill team up for a wild new music video, where they prove to be the ultimate high-rollers.

Drake, 32, and Meek Mill, 31, are proving that they can both wear the rap music crown. The two kings of hip-hop linked up for a new music video, “Going Bad,” and fans are flipping for the clip. The visual dropped on Feb. 7, and it shows both rappers make a grand entrance, clad in suits, giving a dapper display of high-roller attitude. The rappers quickly come crashing down to reality though, (literally) and get into a high speed car crash. It’s all good by the end of the clip though, and the two rappers gamble to their hearts desire while sipping whiskey.

The thought of the two hit-makers teaming up for a song or video would have been laughable just a year ago. The long-time feuding rappers finally squashed their beef this past September, during a live concert. While onstage in Boston, Drake shocked the crowd when he called Meek out for a surprise performance. Since – the two rappers have been the utmost supportive of one another’s careers, and clearly, have even been hitting the studio together. Watch their new video above!

Meanwhile, Meek is also getting ready to hit the road. His Motivation Tour kicks off on on Feb. 19 in Miami, and will include special guests Lil Durk and Kash Doll. The 16-city U.S. trek will make stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia, and more. See all of the dates here, and be sure to watch the rapper’s new video with Drake above!