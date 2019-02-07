7 Stars Who Rocked Cleavage-Baring Gowns To 2019 amFAR Gala: Kim K, Heidi Klum & more

The truly best dressed stars at the 2019 amFAR Gala were the ladies who went all out and rocked serious cleavage! See pics of Kim Kardashian and more wearing low-cut gowns at the February 6 event!

The amFar Gala is one of the premiere fashion events of the year, and stars turned it out during 2019’s event. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Heidi Klum were dressed to the nines at the February 6 gala, wearing gowns that showed loads of cleavage. They were simply following that age-old adage: flaunt it if you’ve got it! Seriously; just take a look at what Kim wore to the gala in the full-length photo below. Swoon-worthy.

Kim made sure she looked extra-glam for the gala because she was actually a presenter that night! She was there to give a special award to photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. The duo have captured some of Kim’s most iconic looks and photoshoots. They deserve that award! She wore this insanely sexy gown for the event, strolling the red carpet in the slinky, cleavage-baring Versace gown that truly took a lot of double-sided tape to stay together. We’re seriously impressed. She coordinated her look with sis Kourtney Kardashian, who also wore a cleavage-y black dress (and an amazing high ponytail that we love).

We actually spoke to Kim’s makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, who explained how to get that beautiful, glowy makeup she wore to amFAR. Mario told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it’s all about a smooth foundation and the right products. “Kim was wearing a black vintage Versace dress from the 90’s so I wanted to go for a relaxed and effortless vibe with the makeup to keep the look modern and fresh,” Mario explained.

For more pics of stars wearing sexy AF, low-cut dresses at amFAR 2019, like Delilah Belle Hamlin, Alessandra Ambrosio, and more, scroll through our gallery above. You can also see all of the best dressed stars at the gala by clicking HERE!