The Lakers Are ‘Seriously’ Looking At Signing Carmelo Anthony & Fans Are Pissed: See Shady Memes

Lakers fans are in meltdown over the team clearing cap space and not landing Anthony Davis in favor of possibly signing aging Carmelo Anthony. We’ve got the memes.

Carmelo Anthony, 34, is possibly heading to the Los Angeles Lakers and that is not going over well with fans who want to see the team sign a marquis player to desperately help out LeBron James in his first season with the team. As the Feb. 7 3pm EST trade deadline neared, the Lake Show parted with Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac, sending them to the Clippers in exchange for Mike Muscala and freeing up roster space to possibly get Melo. But fans don’t think that’s a plus. The team was reportedly willing to part with five younger players to New Orleans to grab 25-year-old power forward Anthony Davis, but the deal fell through and he’s staying put with the Pelicans.

ESPN’s Senior NBA analyst and take it to the bank source Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers plan to survey the entire buyout market now that the trade deadline has passed and are considering Melo for their 15th now open roster spot. He played 10 games for the Houston Rockets this season before they traded him to the Chicago Bulls, who immediately waived him. Now that he’s on the open market and being eyed by the Lakers, fans are pissed that the team could be going after Melo instead of a high-caliber points producing player. And Twitter has gone wild with memes mocking that the Lakers were hoping to land powerful AD and instead are likely getting a fading Carmelo instead.

“The Lakers really traded their best big man so they can sign Melo?” one person tweeted along with an angry faced animated Hank Hill. “The toughest thing LeBron has ever done and will ever do is try to win with Melo. Sorry, Lakers,” another person tweeted. Even Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless commented “Wait, instead of landing Anthony Davis, the Lakers traded for Mike Muscala and cleared cap space for…Melo???? What a letdown.”

The Lakers thought they were getting AD. They’re gonna get Bullock, Muscala, and Melo instead. pic.twitter.com/wCWAZ4URuz — Richard Ivanowski (@ivanowskinba) February 7, 2019

When Laker fans told me they were getting AD and ended up with Melo and Muscala. pic.twitter.com/xJjMUZdhLv — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) February 7, 2019

“If the Lakers sign Melo I’ll eat a shoebox on IG live,” one fan threatened. “Melo really coming to Lakers? None of this would happen in Kobe’s NBA,” another fired off in a tweet. While LeBron and Melo are pals, it doesn’t insure that his addition to the team would lift the Lakers out of their lowly 10th place in the Western Conference. At this point, they’re in jeopardy if not making the NBA playoffs.