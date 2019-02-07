Kylie Jenner & her sister Kendall gave off major twin vibes while arriving at a studio for a photo shoot wearing matching buns!

It looks like Emily Ratajkowski isn’t the only one Kendall Jenner has been twinning with recently. Kendall was recently spotted arriving at Milk Studio for a photo shoot on Feb. 6 wearing her hair up in a bun, and looking casual in sweatpants. However, also arriving separately was her sister Kylie Jenner who also wore her hair in a bun and donned sweats. The end result? Some serious twin vibes. Check out their matching looks below!

Meanwhile, Kylie is reportedly upset by Nick Cannon‘s recent comment in which he brought up Kylie’s plastic surgery while comparing her to Bhad Bhabie. “Kylie is offended by Nick’s remarks about her body,” a source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels they are mean, hurtful and just not nice. Kylie feels that Nick has no idea what he is talking about regarding her life and it bothers her even more that he compared her to Danielle Bregoli. Kylie feels the comparison between the two is completely unfair. Kylie works hard to be a good role model for young women and so Nick’s comments were particularly out of line.”

Meanwhile, Kylie absolutely loved Travis Scott‘s halftime performance, despite the fact that some fans were a little underwhelmed by it. “Kylie [Jenner] loved Travis at the Super Bowl,” another source told us. “She knew quite a lot that was going to happen and that it was going to be quick because it was Maroon 5’s show. She really felt that he made such a great impact on the show. And she agrees with many that it was the best part of the halftime festivities.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kendall and Kylie. In the meantime, check out all of the photos of them looking alike in our gallery above.