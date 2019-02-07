‘RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Throws More Shade At Lisa Vanderpump: She Was The ‘Mean Girl’ This Season

Kyle Richards’ claws were out during the Feb. 7 episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’, when she accused Lisa Vanderpump of being a ‘mean girl’ on ‘RHOBH’.

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp joined forces for an epic appearance on the Feb. 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, during which they spoiled the forthcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And since everyone knows that the cast feuded with Lisa Vanderpump while filming Season 9, Andy wanted all the spoilers he could get, and LVP was definitely part of their conversation.

After a few mild questions, Andy dug harder and asked the ladies who the biggest mean girl was this season. And Kyle was quick to reply when she said, “I think that — [Well], I don’t know if ‘mean girl’ is the right word, but obviously we have an issue with Lisa Vanderpump, so … I don’t think anyone’s mean — that’s not the right word — but that’s been the heart of what’s happened between all of us that caused a lot of the main problems.”

This new diss comes after the two women went head-to-head over why Lisa didn’t attend Andy Cohen’s baby shower on Jan. 26. Kyle implied that Bravo would have had to pay Lisa for her to want to attend, and then Lisa told TMZ in an interview that she’s “more worried about the dogs than the bitches” who have slammed her for not going to Andy Cohen‘s baby shower. Yikes!

It’s pretty obvious that Kyle and Lisa aren’t the best of friends right now, so it wasn’t a total surprise to hear Kyle throw some more shade at Lisa during the Feb. 7 episode of WWHL. We’re just wondering how long it’ll take for Lisa to clap back! Watch the interview in the video above.

Season 9 of RHOBH kicks off on Wednesday Feb. 12 at 9pm on Bravo!