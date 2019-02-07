Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She’s Positively Co-Parenting With Scott Disick In New Interview

Kourtney Kardashian explains how she & Scott Disick are setting an example for all parents who aren’t seeing each other anymore! Watch her ‘TODAY’ show appearance!

Just because Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have long since split for good and have moved on from each other romantically, that doesn’t mean that they have to be on bad terms, and it definitely doesn’t mean they can’t figure out how to co-parent their kids Mason, 9, Reign, 4, and Penelope, 6, peacefully. While appearing on the TODAY show on Feb. 7, the reality star opened up about how she and Scott are trying to set an example that you can still be great parents even if you aren’t with each other. “I feel like I can show a message, too, of like parents can get along and work together and travel together,” Kourtney said. “And I think it’s a good message to show other people. I am not doing it for that reason, but I think the positive things that we are doing is nice too.”

And in terms of her own dating life, Kourtney is both excited for a new relationship and wary at the same time. “Kourtney could have her pick of boyfriends, pretty much every guy she hangs out with is under her spell and would give anything to be her man,” a Kardashian insider previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But Kourtney keeps them all at a distance, which only makes them want her more. There was a time when she put having a relationship above all else. But Kourtney’s done a lot of work on herself, she’s worked hard to find her happiness outside of a relationship and now that she’s found that she doesn’t want to lose it. That’s not to say she doesn’t want to fall in love again, she does, but she is just very, very cautious.”

However, when it comes to the upcoming Valentine’s Day, Kourtney can’t wait for that holiday to come and go. “Kourtney is literally counting down the days until Valentine’s Day because she can’t wait until it’s all over,” another Kardashian insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney is the only single woman in her family, and she can’t help but feel lonely especially with such a romantic holiday right around the corner. All she hears about is how excited all her sisters are to celebrate and what cute plans they have with their husbands or boyfriends, and all Kourtney wants to do is pretend like the day never even happened.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kourtney and Scott. In the meantime, check out all of their photos together in our gallery above.