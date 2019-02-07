Listen
Kim Petras Drops Three New Tracks & Fans Feels So ‘Blessed’

Three is better than one! Kim Petras just released a trio of songs & they’re pop music perfection. Take a listen!

Kim Petras fans are in for a treat. The pop singer blessed us with not one, but three new singles on Feb. 7, and they do not disappoint. Honing in on her signature feel-good vibes, Kim debuted one song with Grammy-nominated artist and producer SOPHIE entitled “1, 2, 3, Dayz Up,” and it’s a certified bop. The two musicians take us to a tropical pop music paradise, and have us dancing the whole way there with the catchy track.

Kim shows off a different side of her sound, with “Homework,” a song that will pull at your heartstrings. The reflective track features Lil Aaron as well, but Kim’s stripped down vocals, which come as a complete contrast to her other two tracks. “If You Think About Me,” takes us back to the ’80s, with the ultimate sing-along synth rhythms. Take a listen to Kim’s new songs below, for yourself! Fans cant hardly believe how their luck with three new songs from the pop princess. “I just got blessed with 3 new Kim Petras songs today….maybe god is real,” one wrote on Twitter after listening.

We already know that you’re dying to hear these bops live! East coast and west coasts fans alike can rejoice. The stunner is gearing up to perform her first headlining dates in New York City and Los Angeles this February.