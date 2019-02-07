Kim Petras Drops Three New Tracks & Fans Feels So ‘Blessed’

Three is better than one! Kim Petras just released a trio of songs & they’re pop music perfection. Take a listen!

Kim Petras fans are in for a treat. The pop singer blessed us with not one, but three new singles on Feb. 7, and they do not disappoint. Honing in on her signature feel-good vibes, Kim debuted one song with Grammy-nominated artist and producer SOPHIE entitled “1, 2, 3, Dayz Up,” and it’s a certified bop. The two musicians take us to a tropical pop music paradise, and have us dancing the whole way there with the catchy track.

Kim shows off a different side of her sound, with “Homework,” a song that will pull at your heartstrings. The reflective track features Lil Aaron as well, but Kim’s stripped down vocals, which come as a complete contrast to her other two tracks. “If You Think About Me,” takes us back to the ’80s, with the ultimate sing-along synth rhythms. Take a listen to Kim’s new songs below, for yourself! Fans cant hardly believe how their luck with three new songs from the pop princess. “I just got blessed with 3 new Kim Petras songs today….maybe god is real,” one wrote on Twitter after listening.