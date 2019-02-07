See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Stuns In Sexy Pink Snakeskin Dress For Date Night With Kourtney

Kim Kardashian Pink Snakeskin Dress
Shutterstock
Kim KardashianKim Kardashian out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Feb 2019
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian channels her inner Matrix persona in an all black outfit to join sis Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick for lunch in L.A.Pictured: Kourtney KardashianBACKGRID USA 4 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pasadena, CA - Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were seen enjoying a night out at the Jay-Z and Beyonce concert with their good friend Larsa Pippen and their mom Kris Jenner in Pasadena, California. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Evening Writer

Move over (faux) cheetah fur and crocodile skin. There’s a new alpha animal print in the kingdom, and it’s pink snakeskin! See the trend-setting fabric hug Kim Kardashian’s curves.

We swear, Kim Kardashian is about to set a major trend. Forget the neutral-colored snakeskin scales that have been making their way across bodysuits and co-ords — Kim, 38, wore a PINK version of the scaly print during her visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 7. Even more innovative, the piece combined the unusual print with a long, cheongsam-style dress that was skintight on the KKW Beauty owner. After taping her segment, Kim joined sister Kourtney, 39, for dinner at the seafood restaurant Milos in New York City. Get a closer look at Kim’s dress below!

The makeup mogul paired the outfit with her signature nude lip and dusty rose eyes, a look you can easily copy! Her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, lent us some beauty intel after doing a similar look on Kim’s face for the 2019 amFAR Gala a day prior, Feb. 6 — get a full play-by-play, here. And like the pink snakeskin dress from Thursday, Kim was rocking another experimental dress for the gala — that time, a vintage Versace gown with a plunging, scalloped neckline.

It’s incredible to see Kim looking so flawless lately, both in her choice of outfits and complexion. She was just fretting over a psoriasis flare-up two days prior! Kim was snapped grabbing lunch with Kourtney and Scott Disick in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, and Daily Mail labeled what appeared to be bumps on her face a “bad skin day.” Kim replied to the outlet, noting that it’s actually psoriasis on her face with a sad face emoji…poor Kim. We only have heart-eyed emojis for the recent looks she has been serving us!

Kim Kardashian visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a pink snakeskin dress on Feb. 7, and later joined sister Kourtney for dinner in New York City.

Kim has been on a roll with these skintight looks, as you can see in our gallery above! Our other personal favorite from this week was her Matrix-themed ensemble, complete with a leather duster coat, black turtleneck and strong-framed sunglasses. You’ll see it in our outfit roundup.