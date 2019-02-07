Kim Kardashian Stuns In Sexy Pink Snakeskin Dress For Date Night With Kourtney

Move over (faux) cheetah fur and crocodile skin. There’s a new alpha animal print in the kingdom, and it’s pink snakeskin! See the trend-setting fabric hug Kim Kardashian’s curves.

We swear, Kim Kardashian is about to set a major trend. Forget the neutral-colored snakeskin scales that have been making their way across bodysuits and co-ords — Kim, 38, wore a PINK version of the scaly print during her visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 7. Even more innovative, the piece combined the unusual print with a long, cheongsam-style dress that was skintight on the KKW Beauty owner. After taping her segment, Kim joined sister Kourtney, 39, for dinner at the seafood restaurant Milos in New York City. Get a closer look at Kim’s dress below!

The makeup mogul paired the outfit with her signature nude lip and dusty rose eyes, a look you can easily copy! Her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, lent us some beauty intel after doing a similar look on Kim’s face for the 2019 amFAR Gala a day prior, Feb. 6 — get a full play-by-play, here. And like the pink snakeskin dress from Thursday, Kim was rocking another experimental dress for the gala — that time, a vintage Versace gown with a plunging, scalloped neckline.

It’s incredible to see Kim looking so flawless lately, both in her choice of outfits and complexion. She was just fretting over a psoriasis flare-up two days prior! Kim was snapped grabbing lunch with Kourtney and Scott Disick in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, and Daily Mail labeled what appeared to be bumps on her face a “bad skin day.” Kim replied to the outlet, noting that it’s actually psoriasis on her face with a sad face emoji…poor Kim. We only have heart-eyed emojis for the recent looks she has been serving us!

Kim has been on a roll with these skintight looks, as you can see in our gallery above! Our other personal favorite from this week was her Matrix-themed ensemble, complete with a leather duster coat, black turtleneck and strong-framed sunglasses. You’ll see it in our outfit roundup.