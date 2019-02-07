YOU Can Copy Kim Kardashian’s Signature Nude Makeup: How To Tips From Her Go-To Guy Mario

Kim’s makeup artist is revealing his tips and tricks for her perfect nude beauty look AND her secret for keeping oil and shine at bay all night long.

Kim Kardashian, 38, was a vision at the 2019 amfAR Gala in New York City on Feb. 6, wearing a cleavage baring black Versace gown. Kim wore her hair down, in pretty waves, while her sister Kourtney Kardashian opted for a sleek and shiny high ponytail. And of course, Kim rocked her signature nude beauty look, done by one of her favorite makeup artists. Mario Dedivanovic told HollywoodLife.com, “Kim was wearing a black vintage Versace dress from the 90’s so I wanted to go for a relaxed and effortless vibe with the makeup to keep the look modern and fresh.”

Mario uses a bunch of tricks, including using a contour stick and lip gloss on her EYES. Mario is breaking down the look step-by-step, so you can rock her classic and timeless beauty yourself. “I began prepping the skin by first exfoliating Kim’s face using the TATCHA Classic Rice Polish. When mixed with water, this foaming enzyme powder helps exfoliate and smooth the surface of the skin. Once her face was dry, I gently patted in a small amount of TATCHA Violet-C Brightening Serum to illuminate the skin, followed up by an application of TATCHA’s Luminous Deep Hydration Face Mask to immediately lift and hydrate. Lastly, to further lock in moisture, I applied a generous amount of TATCHA’s The Silk Cream.”

Mario continues, “For Kim’s eyes I started by lining the lash line with KKW Beauty Contour Stick in Medium I and II. I then used the shade Loyalty from the KKW Beauty KKW x Mario Eyeshadow Palette and buffed the liner into the eyelid. I added the shade Miami to the crease and blended with Loyalty. To finish the eyes, I applied a coat of the KKW Beauty x Mario Lip Gloss in Super Nude.”

“Before starting on Kim’s complexion, I applied TATCHA’s The Silk Canvas Primer evenly to the skin. This not only allows the foundation and concealer to be applied flawlessly, but also helps extend the longevity of the makeup. For Kim’s face I applied the KKW Beauty Concealer Kit in Shade 7 to the undereye. Once blended I then set the concealer using the Baking Powder in shade 2. To further brighten the under eye, I finished off by using a clean fluffy brush to apply the Brightening Powder in shade 2. I then contoured her cheekbones, forehead and jawline using the KKW Beauty Creme Contour Stick in Medium I and II.”

“For added glow, I highlighted the cheekbones and cupid’s bow with the KKW Beauty Powder Contour and Highlight Palette in Medium. To line the lips, I used the KKW Beauty Creme Lip Liner in Nude 2 and applied a mix of the KKW Beauty Creme Lipstick in Classic Nude 1 and 2. Finally, for a dewy finish, I lightly spritzed TATCHA’s Luminous Dewy Skin Mist to Kim’s face. To make sure Kim could touch up as needed, I slipped TATCHA’s Original Aburatorigami Blotting Papers into her purse so she can easily blot skin without disturbing the makeup.”