Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Cuddle Up & Look So In Love On Iconic Joint ‘Vogue’ Cover

It’s finally here! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin join the ranks of limited A-list celebrity couples who are featured on a JOINT ‘Vogue’ cover, and they look beyond amazing while cozying up to one another in the pic.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s first photo shoot as a married couple is here — and it’s for one of the most iconic magazines in the world, Vogue! The couple was photographed taking photos for the shoot back in December, and now, the cover is here. In the pic, Justin is shirtless, while Hailey wears a white dress that resembles a wedding dress. His head is resting on her chest while she hugs him close, and they look blissfully happy together. Not many couples get the privilege of being featured together in Vogue, so this is a big moment for the pair!

Hailey is wearing minimal makeup for the cover shoot, while Justin shows off a buzzed cut and light scruff around his mouth. Of course, Hailey’s massive engagement ring from the Biebs is on full display, too. In another pic for the shoot, Hailey is dressed in a beaded silver gown, while Justin wears a white suit, and they embrace while sharing a passionate kiss. A third shot shows them lounging around, with Hailey putting her toned bod on display in a polka-dot swimsuit, and Justin shirtless once again, wearing pants that match his wife’s look.

The cover teases the article as being about “Justin & Hailey’s Whirlwind Romance,” and features a short quote from Justin: “She’s the security I always wanted.” Justin and Hailey got married in a New York City courthouse in September, but didn’t confirm the nuptials until a couple of months later when she changed her Instagram handle to “Hailey Bieber.”

We’re still waiting for these two to celebrate with an actual wedding, though. The celebration was reportedly meant to take place on Justin’s birthday weekend at the end of February, but they postponed until later this year, according to TMZ. For now, we’ll have to just keep looking back at this iconic shoot to get our fix!