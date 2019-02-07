Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Reveal They Didn’t Have Sex In The 3 Mos. Before Getting Married

In their joint ‘Vogue’ interview, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin confirm they did not sleep together before getting married, and he admits that he was celibate for a year before that after suffering from a sex addiction.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have given a new look into why they decided to get married so quickly after their reconciliation in June 2018 — and it’s not because she was pregnant like everyone thought at the time! In fact, it was just the opposite: When they got back together, the pair agreed not to have sex until they were married. Actually, when Justin and Hailey got back together, he had already been celibate for a full year after realizing he had a “legitimate problem with sex,” he tells Vogue in a joint interview with Hailey.

The singer explained that his decision to not have sex was his way of feeling closer to God. “I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul,” he told the mag. “And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.” He also admitted that being able to have sex was part of the reason he and Hailey rushed to get married — they tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in Sept. 2018, just 12 weeks after getting back together — but insisted there was more to it than just that.

“When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life,” he revealed. “I was like…holy cow. This is what I’ve been looking for.” The pair are still in the midst of planning their actual wedding celebration, with a date still TBD.

Justin and Hailey were friends first, although they had a brief romantic relationship at the end of 2015 and beginning of 2016. However, that ended fast, and she admitted in the Vogue interview that things were so tense between them for a while that they couldn’t even be in the same room together. Clearly, that all changed by this summer!

With this epic Vogue cover, Justin and Hailey join a small list of couples to be featured together in the iconic magazine. The two were spotted shooting the cover back in December, and fans have anxiously been waiting to see the results. With Justin shirtless and Hailey wearing a wedding dress…they certainly did not disappoint!