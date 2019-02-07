Jennifer Lawrence Madly In Love With Cooke Maroney — Why She Wants To Marry Her ‘Dream’ Man

With a diamond ring on her finger, Jennifer Lawrence could not be any happier. As she plans her wedding with Cooke Maroney, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why she thinks he’s the ‘man of her dreams.’

Jennifer Lawrence is getting married! The 28-year-old actress said “yes” to New York City art dealer, Cooke Maroney, 33, when he asked her to marry her, after just eight months of dating. While JLaw and Cooke have been together for twice as long as Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson, eight months is still a short, short amount of time. Yet, it was long enough for Jennifer to make up her mind, as a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that she’s certain she’s found Mr. Right. “Jennifer is madly in love with Cooke and so happy to be engaged.”

“She is convinced Cooke is the one she wants to spend the rest of her life with,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “because she feels he is handsome, smart, funny and totally makes her happy.” While these two have been together for less than a year, it just feels right, according to the source. “Jen and Cooke have amazing chemistry together and she can’t possibly imagine a life without him. He makes her laugh and inspires the best in her. She feels really lucky to be marrying the man of her dreams.”

Jennifer’s dreams came true around Feb. 5, about the time that she and Cooke had a cozy dinner at Raoul’s in New York City. Jennifer had “a giant rock” on her finger, an eyewitness told Page Six, adding that it seemed that this dinner was in celebration of something. “The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots.” Shortly afterward, reps for the Red Sparrow actress confirmed that it was indeed an engagement ring, and Cooke Maroney is going to become Mr. Jennifer Lawrence.

This engagement comes in the middle of Jennifer’s hiatus from Hollywood. During her promotional tour for Red Sparrow, she said she was going to step away from her hectic career. Considering she appeared in 24 movies in the span of ten years – 2008 to 2018 – she was due for a vacation. She’ll only appear in one move in 2019 (which is huge, since she was averaging 2.4 films a year), reprising her role as Mystique in Dark Phoenix. She has a few projects coming down the pike, but for right now, she’s just enjoying the bliss of finding the man of her wildest dreams.