Jennifer Garner Reveals How She & Ben Affleck 'Adapt' To Raising Kids In The Spotlight

Raising children always has its fair share of challenges involved – read inside for what Jennifer Garner had to say about parenthood and celebrity.

Camping actress Jennifer Garner, 46, had to consider how to balance her career, family, and significant other when she started to raise her three children with Gone Girl actor and ex-husband Ben Affleck, 46. The mother spoke to Washington Street Journal Magazine about the topic of adaption, which for her, focused specifically on how to make room for everything in her life. She not only had to deal with finding time for everything, but also, determining how to navigate abnormal challenges like paparazzi and a “selfish” career.

“How do you adapt to your career? That’s a big question. Being someone who is well known requires an enormous adaption,” Jennifer said in the interview. “Who am I now? How do I go through the world? Then there’s having children and, in my case, a career that’s a very selfish one. The combination of those things is the largest adaption of all. When I had kids, I started considering how jobs worked for my family. How much am I going to ask of my partner and kids? What’s worth it and what isn’t?” Surely, that’s something many new parents have to experience and question – adding something new in your life, of course, means you need to switch up your routine and adapt.

“Something Ben and I used to say to each other all the time is, ‘We have to adapt.’ We were surrounded by paparazzi,” she said. “There were so many things you wouldn’t expect. We’d be left alone at Disneyland and then we would be at a park in Santa Monica. But if you love something, you’ll do whatever you need to do.” And if one thing’s for sure, it’s that the couple loves their children. Jen and Ben were together from 2004 to 2015, and divorced in Oct. 2018, but have kept their children at the forefront of their priorities. They both clearly love spending time with their kids Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 6, and that will be something that will always stick with them, no matter their relationship status or career highs and lows.