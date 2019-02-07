Breaking News
Jeff Bezos Becomes Twitter Hero After Accusing ‘National Enquirer’ Publisher Of Nude Picture ‘Blackmail’

Jeff Bezos is claiming that AMI, the publisher for the ‘National Enquirer’, allegedly blackmailed him, threatening to release lurid photos of him & Lauren Sanchez.

In a lengthy blog post published on Medium, Jeff Bezos has claimed that the publisher of the National Enquirer, AMI, allegedly extorted and blackmailed him (Amazon declined to comment to CNN whether the Medium blog post was actually written by Bezos). Bezos also claims that AMI’s chief content officer Dylan Howard allegedly threatened to post nude pics of Bezos and other lurid photos of Bezos and Lauren Sanchez if he didn’t agree to certain terms, some of which seem to be reportedly regarding the Washington Post, owned by Bezos, and their coverage of AMI CEO David Pecker potentially having political motivations, particularly for his “Catch and Kill” stories. Within the post, Bezos also posts the alleged emails from AMI executives and the legal representation of Bezos’s investigator Gavin de Becker, Marty Singer. HollywoodLife has reached out to reached out to Amazon and AMI for comment.

“Something unusual happened to me yesterday,” Bezos writes. “Actually, for me it wasn’t just unusual — it was a first. I was made an offer I couldn’t refuse. Or at least that’s what the top people at the National Enquirer thought. I’m glad they thought that, because it emboldened them to put it all in writing. Rather than capitulate to extortion and blackmail, I’ve decided to publish exactly what they sent me, despite the personal cost and embarrassment they threaten.”

As a result, so many took to Twitter to approve of how Bezos handled this alleged situation. Michael Avenatti wrote, “.@jeffbezos deserves enormous respect for what he has just done. I don’t know any better way to say it than this: ‘Grandes Cojones.'” Jemele Hill tweeted, “Helluva chess move by @JeffBezo.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news regarding Jeff Bezos and his claims against AMI. In the meantime, check out all of his photos in our gallery above.