Wendy Williams Is Confident She’s Irreplaceable & Excited To Return To Her Talk Show

While Wendy Williams is having guests hosts fill in during her health hiatus, she can’t wait to return to her daytime talk show. We’ve got details on how she’s confident that it will be better than ever as soon as she’s back.

It takes a lot for Wendy Williams not to appear on her daytime talk show. But health issues caught up with the 54-year-old, who fractured her shoulder in December of 2018 and was hospitalized in January due to complications from her battle with Graves disease. While guests hosts have been filling in for her, Wendy will make her triumphant return as soon as she can. “Wendy is confident that she is irreplaceable on her own show, no one can do what she does as well. While Wendy still has no timetable as to when she will return, she is excited and looking forward to returning as soon as possible,” a source close to the beloved daytime diva tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Wendy is grateful for her guest hosts, who have been filling in while she has been out, and thinks they are doing a great job. She is also happy, healing and excited to get back to work. She can’t wait to get back to her show and deliver like only she can for her fans,” our insider continues. Nick Cannon guest hosted from Feb. 4-6 and Jason Biggs took over on Feb. 7. Neither of them got to sit in Wendy’s giant purple chair for Hot Topics though, as no one but Wendy can ever truly fill that seat.

“Wendy’s team of producers believe that she is needed on daytime, and that she is unique on TV. Wendy and her team feel that all the rumors swirling about her show and personal life are all ridiculous and completely bogus. She can’t understand why is everyone coming after her,” our source tells us. “Producers are confident and happy with Wendy and many of her staffers have been with her since the early days. Many that work with Wendy have an undying loyalty to her and she has the same loyalty to them. They have all been together forever and neither Wendy nor the producers plan on going anywhere.”

Even though Nick had a blast filling in for Wendy, the 38-year-old is not coming for her gig full-time contrary to some reports out there. “Nick doesn’t want her job, even if it was offered. He has his own late night show coming up on FOX which will have a different feel to it because he can’t talk the way Wendy does on her show. Nick avoided certain issues while guest hosting on her show because he is friends with a lot celebs and he can’t do the show the way Wendy can…no one can do the show the way she can.” And thank goodness for that! Wendy calling it like she sees it when it comes to celebs is why she’s so refreshing to watch.