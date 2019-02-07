Watch
Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin Reveals The Biggest Change In Her New ‘Married Life’ With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Married Life
SplashNews
Hollywood, CA - The fun continues for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they don all white outfits for the next part of their photoshoot, which looked a bit reminiscent of wedding attire. In between takes, Justin could be seen entertaining Hailey and the crew by playing on his guitar. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin visit the London EyeJustin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about, London, UK - 18 Sep 2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin visit the London EyeJustin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about, London, UK - 18 Sep 2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin seen in St James Park , London. Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5025112 170918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Evening Writer

During Hailey Baldwin’s first television interview since marrying Justin Bieber in Sept. 2018, the model revealed what ‘married life’ is really like — changes and all!

Hailey Baldwin, 22, got real during her Jan. 6 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Unlike her previous TV interviews, the model’s a married woman now — unless you count that one time Kendall Jenner interrogated her with a lie detector during Carpool Karaoke. That meant host James Corden had a lot of catch up to do! The late night host jumped straight to it: “How is married life treating you?” Without missing a beat, the blonde beauty beamed and replied, “Married life is awesome.” But James dug further. The British host then asked what’s the biggest difference between “not being married and being married.” Unlike her last answer, Hailey’s reply wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows!

“I think for me it’s cohabitating with another human,” Hailey admitted when contemplating the biggest change from her Baldwin to Bieber transformation. The answer elicited a surprised laugh from the show’s other guest, Alicia Keys, and James followed up with hilarious musings about cohabitation — watch more below! Hailey legally married the “No Brainer” singer in a New York City courthouse in Sept. 2018, and switched her last name on Instagram two months later. The couple has been occupying themselves with wedding plans since, and news recently got out that the pair rescheduled their wedding for a third time, according to TMZ.

“Now their goal is to end the year in wedded bliss. They have discussed both Halloween and Hailey’s birthday as times to get married officially,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife (Hailey’s birthday is Nov. 22). Don’t take that as a sign of trouble in paradise, because it’s anything but. Hailey took a bite out of pig flesh meat jelly (yes, that’s the correct terminology) during the Spill Your Guts segment on Wednesday night’s show, all because she refused to shade her husband’s hairstyles from best to “worst.” As James said, “love is blind” — and apparently has strong taste buds, too.

Just in time for Hailey’s interview, her and Justin’s long-awaited Vogue cover surfaced on Feb. 6 — fan account @newsbaldwin shared a picture of the matrimony-themed cover! Check out our gallery above for even more of Hailey and Justin’s most romantic moments.