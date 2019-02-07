Hailey Baldwin Reveals The Biggest Change In Her New ‘Married Life’ With Justin Bieber

During Hailey Baldwin’s first television interview since marrying Justin Bieber in Sept. 2018, the model revealed what ‘married life’ is really like — changes and all!

Hailey Baldwin, 22, got real during her Jan. 6 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Unlike her previous TV interviews, the model’s a married woman now — unless you count that one time Kendall Jenner interrogated her with a lie detector during Carpool Karaoke. That meant host James Corden had a lot of catch up to do! The late night host jumped straight to it: “How is married life treating you?” Without missing a beat, the blonde beauty beamed and replied, “Married life is awesome.” But James dug further. The British host then asked what’s the biggest difference between “not being married and being married.” Unlike her last answer, Hailey’s reply wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows!

“I think for me it’s cohabitating with another human,” Hailey admitted when contemplating the biggest change from her Baldwin to Bieber transformation. The answer elicited a surprised laugh from the show’s other guest, Alicia Keys, and James followed up with hilarious musings about cohabitation — watch more below! Hailey legally married the “No Brainer” singer in a New York City courthouse in Sept. 2018, and switched her last name on Instagram two months later. The couple has been occupying themselves with wedding plans since, and news recently got out that the pair rescheduled their wedding for a third time, according to TMZ.

“Now their goal is to end the year in wedded bliss. They have discussed both Halloween and Hailey’s birthday as times to get married officially,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife (Hailey’s birthday is Nov. 22). Don’t take that as a sign of trouble in paradise, because it’s anything but. Hailey took a bite out of pig flesh meat jelly (yes, that’s the correct terminology) during the Spill Your Guts segment on Wednesday night’s show, all because she refused to shade her husband’s hairstyles from best to “worst.” As James said, “love is blind” — and apparently has strong taste buds, too.

Just in time for Hailey’s interview, her and Justin’s long-awaited Vogue cover surfaced on Feb. 6 — fan account @newsbaldwin shared a picture of the matrimony-themed cover! Check out our gallery above for even more of Hailey and Justin’s most romantic moments.