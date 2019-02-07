Gwen Stefani Will Be ‘Elated’ If Blake Shelton Finally Proposes On Valentine’s Day

A Valentine’s Day proposal wouldn’t be too on the nose for Gwen Stefani. The romantic holiday may just be the ‘time and place’ for Blake Shelton to finally pop the question!

Each Valentine’s day sets the bar higher for Blake Shelton, 42, especially after The Voice judge has been dating Gwen Stefani, 49, for more than three years! While Gwen’s not one to hold high expectations when it comes to big gestures, she’s more excited than usual for this Feb. 14. “Gwen looks forward to marrying Blake but it’s not something she spends a lot of time thinking about,” a source close to the “Cool” singer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. And yet, “with Valentine’s Day coming up, she has started buzzing that this might be the time and place for the big proposal.”

Gwen and Blake, who were once co-judges on The Voice, have been the image of true love since their relationship was confirmed in Nov. 2015! Still, they’ve been approaching the next step slowly as both split from ex-spouses in 2015 (Gwen from Bush front man Gavin Rossdale, and Blake from country singer Miranda Lambert). As more time passes by, Gwen’s

“sure [a proposal’s] coming one day, she just has no idea when or where and she does enjoy the guessing and the suspense,” our source continues. But just as Blake’s not dropping hints, neither is Gwen. Our source adds, “One thing Gwen never does though is pressure Blake or even bring it up, unless it’s in a joking way. But if he does finally pop the question on Valentine’s Day, Gwen will be elated.”

What we do know is that Blake “has major plans to propose,” even if he doesn’t pick the most romantic day of the year to do it, as another source EXCLUSIVELY told HL. That insider explained, “He has been thinking about the perfect ring, the perfect timing, whether or not he will get on one knee and the perfect wording to ask Gwen to spend the rest of her life with him.” A proposal is definitely coming, as Gwen clarified that Blake didn’t secretly pop the question during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Dec. 2018!

Really, anytime in 2019 would be the “perfect timing.” By now, Gwen’s ex-husband has healthily moved on, as he revealed to HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview! “So in my life, my kids are important first, my music is important second, and if I find love, that’s right up there with those two,” the musician, who shares sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4, with Gwen, told us at the 24th annual LA Art Show opening on Jan. 25.