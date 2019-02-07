Angela is not here to stir up more drama with Romeo. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Growing Up Hip Hop,’ Angela gives Romeo the cold shoulder as he walks into what he calls a ‘war zone!’

Romeo shows up to the gathering, and Angela is instantly annoyed. Romeo knows he’s got to brace himself for drama ahead. Not only is Angela at this party, Tee Tee is, too. Tee Tee and Romeo go way back. “I haven’t seen Tee Tee since New Orleans,” he says in our EXCLUSIVE Growing Up Hip Hop preview. “Angela’s supposedly mad at me. I feel like I’m entering a war zone.” At least he’s preparing himself!

Angela doesn’t want to waste her time on Romeo today. They’re fighting right now. “Honestly, I’m going to ignore him for a second. It’s about Vanessa today,” she says. While Angela is ignoring Romeo, he catches up with Tee Tee. They clear the air after some miscommunication. She was apparently supposed to be the ambassador of his clothing line, but she didn’t show up for a photo shoot. Now he’s moved on to other projects without her.

“I’m not sorry that I chose going on a date over a photo shoot,” Tee Tee explains. Despite the past, everything is all good with Romeo. He’s got no bad blood with anyone at the moment. “I’m happy,” he says. “That’s what life is all about, baby. Owning up to your mistakes.” But has he owned up to all of them?!

The synopsis for the Feb. 7 episode reads: “Romeo finds himself in troubled waters with Angela when he drops out of their double date. Dame confronts his nemesis. Pepa struggles with a broken heart. Master P warns Eric about digging up Eazy-E’s death. Vanessa’s birthday surprise.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.