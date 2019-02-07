‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Meredith’s Love Triangle Heats Up — Plus: Who Got Married?

After months of going back and forth between DeLuca and Link, Meredith finally locked lips with one of her suitors. Which guy was it? Read our recap!

The Feb. 7 episode of Grey’s Anatomy featured a number of holidays, as the episode spanned across nearly two months between Christmas Eve and Valentine’s Day. And it ended with a magical wedding under the stars, but before we get to that let’s start from the beginning.

Our recap is developing…

To see what happens next, watch new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Thursdays at 8pm on ABC.