Frankie Grande Gushes Over Ariana’s New Album & Promises It’s Her ‘Most Triumphant Work’

Frankie Grande is Ariana Grande’s biggest fan and number one supporter! He raved over his sister’s new album, due out tomorrow, Feb. 8, in a new interview with HollywoodLife!

Ariana Grande got ‘7 Rings’ for her girlfriends, and she needs to get one more for her big bro Frankie Grande, because he is talking up her highly-anticipated album! The singer spoke to HollywoodLife about Ari’s new record, Thank U, Next, dropping on Feb. 8 and it’s clear he is SO excited for fans to hear her new songs! “I am so ecstatic. This is a beautiful passion project that she has created. As you’ve heard from the first two singles, which are smashing by the way, BTW — I mean just huge records. She made this album with love with her girlfriends about real experiences that were happening in real time,” Frankie said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com while promoting his collab with Fifth & Ninth. “I think it’s going to be her most triumphant work. It’s so beautiful, so honest and very sonically forward. As she always is. She’s always taking the music industry on a ride and I think it’s gonna continue to do so with this beautiful new album.” BRB, crying.

Frankie, who celebrated his one year of sobriety in June 2018, also revealed that music helped him through his dedication to getting sober. “I listened to a lot of Imogen Heap and I listened to a lot of Jewel. I was very in my feelings and my emotions, but generally, when you get sober, you have to learn new ways to handle feelings and emotions that maybe you were just numbing prior to getting sober,” he explained. “So, I was very in my feelings and really looked to Imogen Heap and to Jewel and some Madonna kick-ass anthems.” He also added that he “of course had Ariana constantly playing in my repertoire. I had my divas to support me the entire way through!”

We’re so happy Frankie is doing so well AND we can’t wait to have a dance party to Ariana’s new jams from Thank U, Next out on February 8th!