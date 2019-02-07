Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Shows Off Her Cleavage In Strapless Bikini In Flawless New Pic

Elizabeth Hurley flaunted some major cleavage while sharing a photo in a pink strapless bikini! Check out her latest, stunning look here!

At 53, Elizabeth Hurley doesn’t look a day over 35, to be honest. While she’s always treating her Instagram followers with the most stunning bikini photos, this latest one she posted might be her most breathtaking yet. Posing in a strapless pink bikini, Hurley added the following caption to the photo: “Sadly not in the Maldives, but wishing that I were 💗 #elizabethhurleybeach #moniquebikini.” Check out the gorgeous swimwear that’s totally bikini goals below!

We reported earlier how Hurley displayed how timeless her beauty is by engaging in one of the top trends of this year. Absolutely slaying the 10-year challenge, Hurley used two pics a decade apart that look like they could have been taken within days of each other. Wearing a red dress in the 2009 picture, Hurley stunned in a pink dress in the 2019 picture. Needless to say, she won this challenge.

On top of that, while no romance has been confirmed as of yet, Hurley was recently spotted twice in under 24 hours with another star. That’s right, not only was she seen with Justin Theroux at a cocktail party on Jan. 11, they also were seen at the 2019 Marrakesh EPrix on Jan. 12. While Elizabeth was also seen chatting with another gentleman on the evening of the 11th, she went with Justin to the sporting event.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Elizabeth and all of her latest bikini pics. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.