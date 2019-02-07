Dream Kardashian Covers Her Face In Lipstick After Blac Chyna’s Mom Says She’s Safer With Rob

Dream Kardashian bonded with her aunt Khloe Kardashian by smearing lipstick all over both of their faces. The adorable clip comes after Blac Chyna’s mom insisted Dream was safest with Rob Kardashian.

Dream Kardashian had some fun with her aunt Khloe Kardashian! The 34-year-old reality star took to her Instagram story to share some adorable clips and videos of her bonding with Rob Kardashian‘s daughter. In the videos, Dream can be seen smearing bright red lipstick all over her lips and chin before moving onto Khloe’s face.

After these two were covered with the makeup, they posed for pics together, which Khloe posted to the social media platform. So cute! (BTW if you’re wondering what color Dream was using, it’s Hot Tamale from Khloe and Malika Haqq‘s BFF collection with Becca Cosmetics.)

While neither of Dream’s parents were anywhere to be seen in the clips, it’s interesting that she was with a Kardashian relative. The videos came on the heels of Dream’s maternal grandmother Tokyo Toni opened up to TMZ about how her daughter, Blac Chyna, shouldn’t be bringing someone like Kid Buu near Dream and that the 2-year-old should be spending more time with her dad instead.

“I don’t think nothing is wrong with children going with their dad until their mothers get better. It happens in every day homes,” Tokyo said in the interview after Chyna and Kid Buu’s alleged fight. “I don’t know if they should keep them, but I do know for a little while, until she pulls her things together, because it’s clear…it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see something is terribly wrong.”