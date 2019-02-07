Christie Brinkley, 65, & Daughter Sailor, 20, Look Like Style Queens Strutting The NYFW Runway Together

Christie and Sailor Brinkley made the perfect tag team at Elie Tahari’s New York Fashion Week show, and the designer EXCLUSIVELY spoke to HL on how he scored the mother-daughter duo on his catwalk!

New York Fashion Week is off to a memorable start, after Christie Brinkley, 65, and her daughter Sailor, 20, shared the runway for the very first time! HollywoodLife was there to witness the special moment at Elie Tahari’s show on Feb. 7, as Sailor took the stage in a mini black dress with puffed sleeves decorated with ombré beads, closely followed by the show’s closer: her mom! We cheered along with the rest of the audience as Christie closed out the show in another velvet ensemble, a co-ord that featured a blazer and pants in black forest green. The cherry on top was a high five the mom and daughter shared as they sashayed past one another on the catwalk — see the epic moment below!

Before Christie and Sailor graced the runway, we caught up with the designer to find out how this special gig came about. “We’ve been emailing each other and she agreed!” Elie told HL of Christie. The designer also counted Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Hudson, and Beyoncé to be among the big names that have worn his clothes. As for the collection Christie and her daughter repped, Elie explained, “It’s influenced by the ’70s. Lauren Bacall. Bianca Jagger! Attitude, confidence, independence!” Those were all the adjectives we saw personified as Christie and Sailor strut down the stage, and now we’re clamoring for velvety and deeply saturated pieces to remind us of the golden age.

The Iranian-Israeli designer also offered advice for those aspiring to be in his position: “Start slow, don’t sell to department stores and try to sell direct!” Noted — icons like Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox and Disney alum Bella Thorne reserved front seats for this show.

Sailor didn’t anticipate that she’d share a high fashion stage with her mom! “I never thought I’d be on the runway with her, but I also thought I’d be behind the camera,” Sailor told Newsday after the show, and her mom explained, “[Sailor’s] a very, very talented photographer and filmmaker.” And Christie has proven to be a talented model, even after decades of gracing covers like Vogue, Sport’s Illustrated, Glamour, and so many more. She just celebrated her 65th birthday five days before her NYFW show, Feb. 2, and looks more beautiful than ever! Christie shares Sailor with her ex-husband, Peter Cook.