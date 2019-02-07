‘The Bachelor’s Cassie Defends Being On Another Current Reality Show With Her Ex & He Backs Her Up

Cassie Randolph has emerged as a frontrunner on ‘The Bachelor,’ but she received some criticism earlier this week when it was revealed that she’s also currently starring on another reality show with her ex. See her response to the haters here.

After Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood’s steamy, PDA-filled date on The Bachelor’s Feb. 4 episode, fans were convinced that she would be the woman to win his heart. However, it wasn’t long before she started to be met with some skepticism, as it was revealed that Cassie was also the star of another reality show called Young Once, which premiered its second season that very same night. The show, which airs online on Castle, is a docuseries that follows a group of young Christians living in Southern California. The real issue, though, is that Cassie stars in it alongside her ex-boyfriend, Caelan Tiongson.

Once news of the show went viral, many people slammed Cassie for going on The Bachelor when she seemingly still had some unfinished business with her ex, so finally she took to Instagram to clarify the situation on Feb. 5. “Caelan and I dated all through college and in 2015 we filmed Young Once,” she wrote. “A while after our breakup we put our past behind us and became friends again. We share a lot of mutual friends and he is close to my family. We both dated other people and had moved on.”

She went onto explain that she never officially got back together with Caelan, but admitted there was a time last spring (just a few months before The Bachelor started filming in the fall) that the two “considered” the possibility of reconciling romantically. In the end, that didn’t work out, and although she wanted to stay friends, he thought it was “too hard.”

It was over the summer that things changed — the creators of Young Once wanted to film a second season that caught viewers up on the cast. “This again put Caelan and I directly back in each other’s lives as our social circle overlaps,” she explained. “one of the storylines highlighted is our drawn out/complex relationship and the challenges of us staying friends post breakup and whether it is possible or not. We filmed for several weeks prior to Caelan heading to Asia to play pro basketball and before I found out that I was cast for The Bachelor. The timing of everything was completely chance. I care very much for Caelan and want nothing but the very best for him and his life.”

Meanwhile, Caelan also took to Instagram to give his view on the situation. In his lengthy message, he defended Cassie, and backed up her claims about the timing of the show. “Make no mistake that Young Once was filmed before The Bachelor, and the fact that they are airing at the same time is a strategy to attract viewers,” he said. “Both Cassie and I made mistakes in our relationship, but I think we’d both agree it dragged out much too long anyways. This is because I persistently pursued a reunion and she knowingly kept the door open at times because of indecisiveness, neither of which matters because it has been over for good since before she went on The Bachelor.”

Caelean expressed similar sentiments to Cassie in his message, and assured that he wishes nothing but the best for her. He also revealed that he has a new love in his life, who he met at the end of last summer, and confirmed that he and Cassie are “without a doubt not a fit for each other.”

We’ll have to wait to see how this season of The Bachelor plays out to see where things stand with Cassie and Colton at the end. The next episode airs on Feb. 11 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.