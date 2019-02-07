Cardi B Admits Offset Begged Her To Go To Therapy Before Dec. Breakup & Reveals Why She Refused

In a tell-all new interview, Cardi B opens up all about her split from Offset, and reveals why she had no desire to try marriage counseling when they were having issues at the end of 2018. Check it out here!

Cardi B and Offset are back to “working on things” in their relationship, but back in December, she pulled the plug on their marriage amidst allegations that he was cheating on her. Offset has since worked tirelessly to win the rapper back, and she even admits in a new interview that he was the one who wanted to fight for their marriage to begin with. Before the split, he even asked her if they could go to therapy to work on things, she tells Harper’s Bazaar. “I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling,” she says. “He suggested it, but it’s like…I don’t want to go. There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind.”

In the end, the decision to end things was all Cardi’s, as she confirms, “Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me.” At the time of this interview, Cardi said she “didn’t think” there was a chance of her and Offset getting back together, but she also added, “Who knows? You never know, you can never tell.” It’s unclear exactly when this Q&A was conducted, but fast forward to the end of January, and Cardi confirmed that she and Offset are “working” on things. They were also both in Atlanta for Super Bowl weekend, and were photographed partying together at the club.

Cardi and Offset have a daughter, Kulture, 6 months, together, so they have a lot more to consider than just themselves when it comes to the relationship. Interestingly, Cardi shared the first social media photo of Kulture just ONE day after confirming her 2018 split from Offset, and she reveals why she came to that decision to do so in the Harper’s Bazaar interview.

“It’s really annoying and we don’t have a life. We have to hide her all the time,” she explains. “I can’t go to LA or Miami and walk down the beach with my baby. I want to go shopping with my baby. I want to take a stroll with my baby. Sometimes I feel bad for her because all she knows is the house.” The two are still private about their little girl, and often cover up her face when she’s pictured on either of their social media accounts — but from the one pic we have seen…she’s pretty darn cute!