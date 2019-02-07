Cardi B Admits Postpartum Depression After Kulture Is The Reason She Dropped Bruno Mars Tour

Fans were heartbroken when Cardi B pulled out of her 2018 tour with Bruno Mars, & the rapper just revealed the real reason for doing so. See the new details here.

Cardi B’s new tell-all interview with Harper’s Bazaar just may be her most personal yet. In the new chat, the 26-year-old rapper got incredibly honest about the struggle she’s faced with postpartum depression, and even admitted that’s the real reason she pulled out of her 2018 tour with Bruno Mars. “I thought I was going to avoid it. When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen.'” But – the rapper went on to say that’s not exactly what happened. “Out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders,” she said.

The “Money,” rapper went on to say that to this day, she still feels the weight on that depression, detailing the differences she sees in herself. “For some reason, I still don’t feel like my body’s the same,” she said. “I feel like I don’t have my balance right yet. When it comes to heels, I’m not as good at walking anymore. I feel like I’m holding a weight on me. I don’t know why because I’m skinnier than I’ve ever been. But there’s an energy I haven’t gotten back yet that I had before I was pregnant. It’s just the weirdest thing,” she explained.

Of course, the interview largely centered on her relationship with Offset, the father of her child, and member of rap trio Migos. The couple has made headlines left and right over the past few months, due to their shocking split, and Cardi shared new details of their breakup. The rapper spoke out on how before the split, Offset actually asked her if they could go to therapy to work on things. “I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling,” she said. “He suggested it, but it’s like…I don’t want to go. There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind.” She then added: “Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me.”

Props to the always honest Cardi for sharing these new details of her postpartum depression struggle. You can read her full Harper’s Bazaar cover story here.