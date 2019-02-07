Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Brad Pitt Thrilled Nightmare Divorce From Angelina Jolie Almost Over & He’s More Open To Finding Love Again

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie
Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt is pictured taking selfies with fans while enjoying a night out with friends. Brad who has been rumored to be seeing actress Charlize Theron looked like he was havign a great time as he went to go see Adam Sandler at Dynasty Typewriter. Sandler just filmed his second film, "Murder Mystery'' with Brad's ex Jennifer Aniston. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BONI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Brad Pitt is spotted out looking for a new business venture in Los Angeles. Brad looked to be in good spirits as he laughed and joked with the other members of his party. The Sun reported on Sunday that the not-quite-divorced-yet actor has been “romancing” Theron since Christmas. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Barry Jenkins, Brad Pitt. Writer/director Barry Jenkins and Brad Pitt seen at the special screening of "If Beale Street Could Talk", in Los Angeles Special Screening of "If Beale Street Could Talk" Hosted by Brad Pitt, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2019
Brad Pitt Hollywood Film Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

It’s a new year and a new outlook for Brad Pitt. He’s got two new movies coming out and is ready to start dating after his nasty divorce from Angelina Jolie comes to a close.

It’s been a really stressful few years for Brad Pitt. He and ex Angelina Jolie, 43, finally came to a custody agreement over their six kids in December of 2018, and the rest of their divorce will hopefully be settled sometime this year after a two-and-a-half-year battle. But with the dawn of a new year brings a clean slate for the 55-year-old hunk and he’s got a lot to look forward to. “Brad’s got a new energy in 2019, he seems to be feeling much more zen right now than he has in a good while. His sculpting has been taking off and he’s expanded his social life with all sorts of cool artsy people. He’s also  been seeing his kids much more, which always makes him happy,” a source close to Brad tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He and Angelina are making progress and the nightmare divorce is almost over. Life is getting back on track for Brad. He’s  got some great work coming out this year. Ad Astra, his science fiction movie, will be out in May. And there’s his movie with Quentin Tarantino coming this year as we’ll so it’s going to be a big year, and he’s ready for it. He seems to be much more ready to find love again too, or at least he seems more open to it. His friends are hopeful it will happen for him this year too, he deserves it,” our insider adds.

Brad hasn’t been seen on the big screen since 2017’s War Machine, so it will be great to finally see him back in action in films. He’s been so low profile during the past two years as his divorce and custody battle have taken up so much of his time. While Brad has been linked in the past to M.I.T. professor Neri Oxman and actress Charlize Theron, both of those reports turned out to be untrue and he hasn’t had a girlfriend since his split with Angie. As bitter as their split has been, it’s probably smart of him not to openly see other women until the divorce is actually finalized.