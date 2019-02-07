Brad Pitt Thrilled Nightmare Divorce From Angelina Jolie Almost Over & He’s More Open To Finding Love Again

It’s a new year and a new outlook for Brad Pitt. He’s got two new movies coming out and is ready to start dating after his nasty divorce from Angelina Jolie comes to a close.

It’s been a really stressful few years for Brad Pitt. He and ex Angelina Jolie, 43, finally came to a custody agreement over their six kids in December of 2018, and the rest of their divorce will hopefully be settled sometime this year after a two-and-a-half-year battle. But with the dawn of a new year brings a clean slate for the 55-year-old hunk and he’s got a lot to look forward to. “Brad’s got a new energy in 2019, he seems to be feeling much more zen right now than he has in a good while. His sculpting has been taking off and he’s expanded his social life with all sorts of cool artsy people. He’s also been seeing his kids much more, which always makes him happy,” a source close to Brad tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He and Angelina are making progress and the nightmare divorce is almost over. Life is getting back on track for Brad. He’s got some great work coming out this year. Ad Astra, his science fiction movie, will be out in May. And there’s his movie with Quentin Tarantino coming this year as we’ll so it’s going to be a big year, and he’s ready for it. He seems to be much more ready to find love again too, or at least he seems more open to it. His friends are hopeful it will happen for him this year too, he deserves it,” our insider adds.

Brad hasn’t been seen on the big screen since 2017’s War Machine, so it will be great to finally see him back in action in films. He’s been so low profile during the past two years as his divorce and custody battle have taken up so much of his time. While Brad has been linked in the past to M.I.T. professor Neri Oxman and actress Charlize Theron, both of those reports turned out to be untrue and he hasn’t had a girlfriend since his split with Angie. As bitter as their split has been, it’s probably smart of him not to openly see other women until the divorce is actually finalized.