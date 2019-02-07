Ariana Grande Slams Grammys Producer After He Blames Her For Performance Cancellation: ‘You’re Lying’

Ariana Grande set the record straight on the real reason she cancelled her Grammys performance, after the show’s producer claimed she felt ‘it was too late’ to prepare.

Ariana Grande, 25, wants the world to know that time wasn’t a factor in her decision to withdraw from her Grammys performance. She can prepare an act “overnight,” thank you very much! Two days after a report surfaced that the “7 Rings” singer withdrew from attending and performing at the Grammys this Sunday, Feb. 10, the award show’s producer, Ken Ehrlich, came forward and claimed that after “multiple conversations” over the past month “or so,” Ariana “felt it was too late for her to pull something together,” he told AP News on Feb. 7. “As it turned out when we finally got the point where we thought maybe it would work, she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure,” Ken told the outlet. “And it’s too bad. She’s a great artist. And I’d love to get her in the show this year.” Ariana was not okay with that narrative.

Ariana tweeted a screengrab from Thursday’s article and wrote, “i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.” And that’s not all. The singer went on to claim that she tried to find a middle ground with the producer, tweeting, “i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

The tweets also serve as official confirmation that Ariana won’t take the Grammys stage, after sources told Variety on Feb. 6 that she cancelled a performance over song disagreements. According to the report, producers wouldn’t let her sing her latest hit, “7 Rings,” but finally reached “a compromise” so that “‘7 Rings’ would be part of a medley.” But the deal supposedly fell through after “producers insisted that the second song be of their choosing.”

i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

Variety also claimed that Ari won’t even be attending the Grammys this Sunday, even though she’s nominated for two awards: Best Pop Vocal Performance (“God Is a Woman”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Sweetener). HollywoodLife has reached out to Ariana and the Recording Academy for comment.