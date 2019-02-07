Watch
Ariana Grande Reveals She Thinks Ex Pete Davidson’s Romance With Kate Beckinsale Is ‘So Cute’

Ariana Grande finally broke her silence on her ex, Pete Davidson’s newfound romance with Kate Beckinsale, who is 20 years his senior! And, she totally approves! Watch her admit how ‘cute’ Pete and Kate are in a new video!

Well, this is… nice, or interesting, and potentially odd, to some. — Ariana Grande, 25, totally approves of her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson, 25, dating Kate Beckinsale, 45. While leaving Westwood One Radio Networks late Wednesday night (February 6), in Culver City, TMZ caught up with the singer and asked what she thought about her ex moving on with the much older actress. “So cute!”, Ariana yelled. And, she didn’t seem fazed by the mention of her ex’s new romance, since she later asked the camera man where she and her friends could grab some late night eats!

Pete and Kate were first spotted together at a Golden Globes after party, back in early January, where they reportedly hit it off inside the post awards show bash. — So much, that they left the party together! And, like some Hollywood flings, Pete and Kate didn’t just whisk away in the heat of awards season for a one-time get together. The two have been spending a lot of time together.

The Saturday Night Live comedian and the actress were photographed holding hands on February 1, while out in Los Angeles. Pete escorted Kate through a stampede of paparazzi, as they made their way to a black SUV after his comedy show. The pair reportedly rode off to his hotel. While their public outings have screamed “new couple alert,” Pete and Kate have yet to confirm their union is official.

Ariana and Pete began hanging out in May 2018, soon after she split with her other ex, Mac Miller. The same month (May) she announced her split from Mac, Pete ironically announced his breakup with Cazzie David. By then end of may, and after much speculation, news of a romance between Pete and Ari made headlines.