Zac Efron Goes Shirtless & Wrestles His Hunky Brother Under A Waterfall For Sexy Birthday Tribute

These new pictures of Zac Efron are extremely wicked, shockingly hunky and make us smile. Get an eyeful of his impressive abdominals and biceps, here!

Happy birthday to not just Dylan Efron, but to all of us! Zac Efron, 31, chose the best pictures to wish his brother a happy 27th year, as he’s shirtless in all four of them. Even better, the mementos were snapped while they wrestled one another under a waterfall, presumably taken during the Efron men’s getaway to Mexico in Jan. 2019. The cascading water highlighted Zac’s glistening muscles, and the actor clearly hasn’t slacked in the gym…even after Baywatch left theaters. But all ogling aside, Zac penned the sweetest message for his little brother, calling him his “very best friend.” Get over your jealousy and see the sentimental, sexy tribute below!

As you can see, it’s difficult to imagine Zac as anything but a dreamboat. That makes it impossible to imagine him play Ted Bundy, the horrific serial killer and rapist from the ’70s, in the upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. While promoting the movie at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah during the last week on Jan. 26 (right after his trip to Mexico), Zac debuted his new head of platinum blonde hair! Since his High School Musical days, the Disney alum has rarely strayed from his floppy brunette hair. It was quite the pleasant surprise.

While his movie roles and now hair continue to change, one thing has remained consistent in Zac’s life: his habit of going shirtless. He did just that while taking a swing at the golf course on Jan. 12. And then there was that time Zac went rock climbing last fall, sharing shirtless photo souvenirs from the excursion. It’s easy to see how the actor has stayed in shape after all these years, judging by his lengthy list of 2019 intentions! “For health, I will make a smoothie everyday. I’ve found it’s the easiest way for me to get my fruits and greens in and out of the way,” Zac wrote underneath an Instagram video filmed at the gym. “For fitness, I want to get a good sweat going at least once a day – even if it’s just a sauna or sitting in the sun (vitamin d)!”

Zac’s muscles aren’t just for good looks and IG likes, however. “To live life to the fullest, Train my body to be prepared for ANYTHING and EVERYTHING it throws at me,” Zac wrote in his IG post from Jan. 14.