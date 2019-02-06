Tiny Shares Adorable Videos Of Heiress, 2, Dancing To A JoJo Siwa Song & Inviting Her To Bday Party

Cuteness overload! Tiny Harris shared the sweetest videos of her daughter Heiress, dancing to JoJo Siwa’s ‘Hold The Drama’! And, that’s not the best part. — In the video, Heiress asks JoJo to attend her birthday party, after she says, ‘I love you!’

This is the cutest thing you’ll see all day! — Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, shared two videos of her youngest daughter, Heiress, 2, dancing to JoJo Siwa‘s “Hold That Drama”. In a second video, Heiress, who turns three on March 26, asks the singer to attend her upcoming birthday party! Watch the adorable videos, below.

“Hello JoJo, I love you,” Heiress happily says in the first video. The 2-year-old is evidently so excited that she continues to tell the singer she loves her, over and over. “And, I want you to come to my birthday party, please!”, Heiress asks at the end of the video! Her pigtails are even similar to JoJo’s famous side ponytail in the videos.

“My baby girl @Heiressdharris has been obsessing over @itsjojosiwa only thing she asked for her birthday party is for her to come,” Tiny captioned her post. “Somebody tell #JoJo I need her for my baby’s party nxt month pls,” she continued, along with the hashtag “Baby girl’s birthday wish”. Tiny’s other daughter, Zonnique, 22, even commented on her mother’s post, telling the young singer to contact her! “JOJO I already promised my sister I would get her you soooo contact me pooh,” she wrote.

While JoJo has yet to publicly respond to Tiny and Heiress’ video, it’s an invitation many wouldn’t turn down! The Harris family knows how to throw a good party. Also, it’s unclear what day in March, Heiress’ birthday party will take place.

If you didn’t know, Heiress had quite the lavish bash for her second birthday last March. The little one kicked off her birthday with a cupcake-filled brunch, where she received a visit from Disney channel character, Doc McStuffins. As the day went on, Heiress had a party with Elmo and her siblings, which included blue and pink face paint. She wrapped up her second birthday with by reciting the ABCs with her mom. Tiny, along with Zonnique, made sure to document every moment of her baby girl’s special day on social media, which even included a sweet photo of T.I., 38, holding Heiress.