‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Preview: Wes Returns ‘Faster & Smarter’ Than Ever Before

After three years away from ‘The Challenge,’ Wes is back for ‘War of the Worlds,’ and he’s more confident than ever! Check out a first look at his return in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek!

The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres TONIGHT, Feb. 6, and it looks like things get physical from the very first challenge! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the premiere episode, and it shows all the guys fighting for control of balls that are rolling down a sand dune. Veteran Leroy Garrett has a run-in with rookie, Chase McNary, during the physical battle, and he wastes no time putting The Bachelorette star in his place. “I’m sitting here, wrestling Chase for this ball. Fool, are you crazy!?” Leroy says in his confessional. “Do you know who you are? Do you know who I am? I’m taking this ball from you, one way or the other. I think that’s a great way to welcome a new prospect to this Challenge.”

Meanwhile, another longtime veteran, Wes Bergmann, also makes an appearance in the preview. Wes hasn’t competed on a Challenge since 2016’s Rivals III, as he’s been busy growing his business. The time away hasn’t done anything to his confidence, though! “I am here to kind of prove it to myself that I’ve still got it,” he admits. “I’m considered to be one of the most bada** challengers of all time. I’m faster, I’m smarter….I always win.” Of course, Wes will have to go against some tough competition before he takes home that prize, but with two Challenge championships already under his belt, he has a solid resume!

War of the Worlds features a group of former Challenge competitors, as well as a group of newbies to the franchise. The newbies all come from other reality shows, including Bachelorette, Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach, Big Brother and more. It’s unclear how the players will be divided as they compete for the big money.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs on Feb. 6 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV. Once again, this season will be hosted by T.J. Lavin. Other competitors include Johnny Bananas, Cara Maria Sorbello, Jenna Compono, Zach Nichols and Paulie Calafiore.