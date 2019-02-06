10 Stars Rocking Knee-High Boots & Dresses: Bella Hadid & More

Talk about a killer combo! Stars like Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift, & more are rocking knee-high boots with dresses, & looking fabulous while doing so! See all the celebs pulling off the perfect pairing.

As spring approaches, don’t hang up your boots just yet! A chic pair of boots can actually be the perfect warm weather staple, especially when paired with the right dress. Stars like Bella Hadid, 22, and Taylor Swift, 29, have shown us how it’s done, and we’re taking a look at our favorite picks here!

We saw Bella pull off this look to perfection, when she attended the Michael Kors fashion week party on Feb. 5. The runway model, who also happens to be the face of the brand’s spring campaign, strut into the party in a killer combo including sleek black boots, and a little black dress. The sexy number plunged down deep in the front, showing off her cleavage. She put on a leggy display as well, in the boots that reached her knees, but still managed to show off her thighs. With a simple black clutch, and a pair of hoop earrings, the superstar model looked chic and put together, in the most effortless way possible!

T-Swift has rocked this trend time and time again, but she outdid herself when she was spotted taking a break from her Reputation Stadium tour, as she stepped out in New York City, in July of 2018. She left her Tribeca apartment and headed out with some friends, donning a gorgeous printed floral dress. The singer wore oversized circular framed sunglasses as she hit the streets, and of course, a sexy pair of knee-high boots. The edgy footwear choice was the perfect contrast to her feminine number, and Tay looked confident as ever as she strut down the sidewalk!

See all of your favorite stars rocking the knee-high boots with dresses trend above! As spring fast approaches, we will 100% be taking a page out of their book with this one.