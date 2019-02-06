Sofia Richie Looks More Like Kourtney Kardashian Than Ever With New Longer ‘Do 

New do’, who this? — Sofia Richie debuted new long locks in a new photo! But, her hair transformation reminds some fans of her boyfriend’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian! Take a look and let us know what you think!

Sofia Richie, 20, has a new do’! The model showed off her longer, brighter locks in new selfie on Instagram, February 5. She posed against the steering wheel of her car, with her hand placed on top of her wavy hair. “Driving miss daisy,” she cleverly captioned the photo, which some fans are comparing her hair to Kourtney Kardashian‘s brunette locks!

Although Sofia’s hair is many shades lighter than Kourt’s, some IG users pointed out that both stars now have the same hair length. Sheesh! — It seems as though celebs can’t even escape scrutiny for the exact length of their hair these days. Despite the noted similarities on social media, the critiques about Sofia’s new do’ were positive for the most part. Her followers showered her with compliments, including the comments like, “You’re gorgeous,” and “Yesssss H A I R”. So, it’s not something anyone should read into so closely.

Not to mention, the days of pitting Sofia and Kourtney against one another appear to be over. The pair has made it clear that they’re a united front, as seen in photos from their recent joint vacation with Scott Disick, 35. As you may know, Scott is the father of Kourtney’s three children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. The two dated on-and-off for over a decade, as documented on past seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Meanwhile, Scott is currently dating Sofia. The two began dating in the summer of 2017, when they were photographed together at the Cannes Film Festival.

Although it took a while for Kourtney, as well as the rest of the Kardashians to warm up to Sofia, (hence she didn’t score an invite to the Kardashian Christmas Eve party in 2017), everyone’s come around to the idea of the young model being in Scott’s life. In November, Kourtney was seen out and about with Scott and Sofia on two separate occasions. Sofia has also been spotted many times with Kourtney and Scott’s kids, and it looks like they’ve taken to the young model!