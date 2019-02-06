Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman End Their ‘Feud’ With Hilarious Videos Of Support For Each Other

They’re so over it! Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman put their ‘dramatic’ past behind them by showing support for each other’s companies! Watch their funny video inside.

On Feb. 6, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, 42, and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman, 50, decided to end their social media “feud” once and for all. The jokesters had formerly been trolling one another on social media for years, but wanted to put that behind them. Ryan and Hugh buried the hatchet and decided to join forces for the greater good – to promote their gin and coffee companies, respectively. Ryan uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, simply titled, “Truce.” In the video, Hugh started to explain. “Ryan and I recently called a truce in our social media war,” he said. “We promised to make ads for each other.”

“I’ve been working 24/7 on an ad for Hugh’s incredible coffee company, Laughing Man,” Ryan said. “He’s been working hard, 24/7 I imagine, on an Aviation [American] Gin ad.” The two men then watched Ryan’s ad for Laughing Man first. Ryan’s voice introduced scenic shots of people sourcing coffee beans, ordering a freshly-brewed cup in a coffee shop, and Ryan boasted how the coffee “uplifts communities around the world.”

“Hugh could be behind such a Hugh-roic company,” Ryan asked, then chuckled. “Hugh guessed it. Hugh Jackman, the loving and caring man who created Laughing Man.” The commercial ended. The whole advertisement was quite complimentary to Hugh – and apparently, the older actor was shocked. Hugh didn’t know quite what to make of Ryan’s dedication to him. Ryan bragged that the video cost $1 million to make. Hugh then said he wasn’t “quite ready” to show his commercial for Ryan’s gin company yet, but Ryan insisted they watch it.

“Ryan Reynolds is a complete and total f*ck*ng *ssh*le,” Hugh plainly said in the commercial. “The gin’s pretty great though. I’ll have to try it someday.” He then placed the Aviation American Gin on its side, and let it pour out onto the coffee table as he sat on a leather chair and looked into the camera.

“Sorry man, I didn’t think the truce was actually real,” Hugh explained. Guess the feud isn’t actually entirely over, and Hugh got the last word in this time! You’re up, Ryan!