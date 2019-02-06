Roger Mathews Asks For Primary Physical Custody Of Kids & More In JWoww Divorce Docs

Four months after JWoww filed for divorce from Roger Mathews, he fired back with a petition of his own on Jan. 24. In his papers, Roger asks for primary physical custody of the kids, asks for the exes’ prenup be deemed ‘invalid,’ and more.

It looks like the drama between JWoww and Roger Mathews is far from over. Roger has filed a response to JWoww’s Sept. divorce petition, and he’s seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the pair’s kids, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2, according to Jan. 24 documents obtained by The Blast. That means he wants the children to live with him for a majority of the time, but wants to share decision-making regarding the kids’ upbringing with JWoww. The site reports that Roger also wants child support and alimony from his ex, with help from the courts in establishing a custody schedule that is best for the children. Additionally, he is asking a judge to review his and JWoww’s prenup, with hopes of finding it “invalid and unforceable,” according to the docs.

In JWoww’s original divorce papers — filed on Sept. 12 with ‘irreconcilable differences” cited as the reason — she asks for primary physical custody, and requested that the prenup remain valid. Since then, the two have publicly been through a lot. In December, JWoww filed a temporary order of protection against Roger, which went public after he slammed her for doing so in a series of Instagram videos. JWoww mostly kept quiet about her relationship troubles for several months, but at the end of January, she posted an extremely lengthy statement on her website that finally told her side of the story.

In the shocking message, JWoww accused Roger of abuse, alleged that he had an affair, and claimed that he failed to take their son, who has Autism, to scheduled therapy appointments and other doctors visits. He responded a few days later, and took “responsibility” for two occasions of alleged abuse, but also claimed that JWoww was leaving out details, which “edited out [her] actions and behavior prior to [him] pushing [her].”

Roger begged Jenni to “get help” for the sake of their kids in his message, and asked her to retract the public “lies” she spewed about him. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both parties regarding the latest in their divorce.