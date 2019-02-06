Rihanna took to Instagram on Feb. 6 to share a gorgeous photo of herself promoting her new pink lip color from her Fenty Beauty line, and we can’t look away!

Rihanna, 30, was pretty in pink when she posted a stunning new Instagram photo of herself sitting on pink car to help promote her new pink lipstick color from her Fenty Beauty line. The singer wore the bright stunna lip paint, called Unlocked, in the snapshot, which was shared on Feb. 6, and showed off her toned abs in a matching pink sleeveless crop top and pink leather pants. She also flaunted long straight locks in the pic. “#UnLocked #STUNNA lip paint 💕💋 @fentybeauty,” Rihanna captioned the eye-catching photo.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna looked totally amazing in pink. Back in Sept. 2018, she posed in a fuchsia Calvin Klein by Appointment dress full of ruffles at a Fenty Beauty party that celebrated her cosmetics company’s one-year anniversary. She had makeup that was similar to her latest Instagram pic at the fun-filled event, including matching pink lipstick.

In addition to her glamorous fashion and makeup choices, Rihanna has made headlines for another reason. Rumors recently started to surface that the “Umbrella” crooner finished her ninth album, but she was quick to deny it on Instagram. In a response to a fan, she wrote, “It ain’t done til it’s done sis.” Although Ri Ri didn’t go into any more details, we’re hoping she’s been working on the (what’s sure to be) a masterpiece and that she’ll release it soon!

Rihanna’s new lip color, Unlocked, is set to be released on Feb. 12 and it will add to an already amazing inventory of gorgeous lip colors!