‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: [Spoiler] Revealed Underneath Crazy Raven Costume

Another week means another celebrity is being unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer!’ During week 6, the raven is finally revealed, and one of the panelist guesses right once again!

The bee, peacock, raven, and monster are performing this week on The Masked Singer, and one celebrity will be unmasked at the end of the night. The bee is up first and performs a stunning rendition of “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus. During the performance, Robin Thicke is certain that he knows who is underneath the costume. “It’s definitely Gladys Knight,” he says. “I recognized the way you held the mic.” Her physical clue is bakeware. “This is my second favorite thing to do,” the bee says. Jenny McCarthy guesses Patti LaBelle, and she does make pies after all! Plus, the bee mentioned the word “marmalade” during her clue video. Patti released a song called “Lady Marmalade” bacon the day! Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger guess Anita Baker or Chaka Khan.

Next up is the peacock. He sings a gorgeous rendition of John Legend’s “All of Me.” When Robin throws out Neil Patrick Harris’s name, the peacock says, “They may be onto to me.” Ken is thinking someone like David Hasselhoff. The peacock’s physical clue is a wig. “Because of this wig, I was thrown in jail,” he says. Jenny thinks the peacock might be Donny Osmond, but the peacock’s response makes her hesitant. Meanwhile, Nicole believes the peacock could be Wayne Brady!

The raven takes the stage to sing “Brace” By Sara Bareilles. She says that she’s “made a career of talking to people” and her “greatest joy is being a mother.” The panelists think the raven dropped a clue about The View during her video. Her physical clue is an Emmy Award. “I place this where my flock can admire it,” she says. Robin guesses Ricki Lake, while Nicole goes for Sheryl Underwood. Ken and Jenny also say the raven could possibly be Star Jones or Carnie Wilson.

The monster is the final performance of the night. “I’ve had my share of dark days,” he says in his intro video. He performs an electrifying rendition of “American Woman” and has the crowd on their feet. The panelists guess Tommy Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, and Sugar Ray Leonard. The monster’s physical clue is a headset!

The raven is the masked singer being unmasked this week on the show. The final guesses from the panelists include Sheryl Underwood, Ricki Lake, and Raven-Symone! The raven is… RICKI LAKE!