March 20 is a very special day. It’s the ‘PLL: The Perfectionists’ premiere date! In honor of the exciting announcement, check out this adorable EXCLUSIVE video with the cast!

The Pretty Little Liars spinoff we’ve all been waiting for is almost here. Just a few more weeks! Freeform announced Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists will be premiering on March 20 (and released a trailer!) at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Feb. 5. March 20 is a pretty eventful day in history, and The Perfectionists cast members Sofia Carson, Janel Parrish, Kelly Rutherford, Sydney Park, Hayley Erin, Graeme Thomas King, Eli Brown, and Sasha Pieterse break down what’s happened on that day in our EXCLUSIVE video. This is the history lesson we didn’t know we needed!

Did you know what Napoleon Bonaparte arrived in Paris after escaping from exile on March 20, 1815? Did you know that Kentucky Fried Chicken was founded on March 20, 1930? Did you know that Vivien Leigh on the Oscar for A Streetcar Named Desire on March 20, 1952? March 20 is a very important date, and now PLL: The Perfectionists is taking the importance of this date to a whole new level.

“You know what’s also happening on March 20, 2019? Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is premiering. Get ready,” Sasha says at the end of the video. We are so ready, Sasha! Seriously, this premiere can’t come soon enough. The spinoff will feature PLL faves Alison and Mona in Beacon Heights and taking on a whole new mystery. While everything in the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, a shocking murder changes everything. Alison, Mona, and new cast members must work together to solve the murder mystery. However, the more they investigate, the more secrets and lies that begin to unravel. This is the Pretty Little Liars universe, after all! What did you expect?