Ozzy Osbourne, 70, Rushed to Hospital With Sharon & Son Jack At His Side — Is He Ok?

Wait a minute – what happened to Ozzy Osbourne? Rock and roll’s ‘Prince Of Darkness’ was hospitalized in California, with his wife, Sharon, and son, Jack, rushing to his side. Is Ozzy going to be all right?

Ozzy Osbourne, 70, was admitted to Keck Hospital of USC on Feb. 4, sources tell The Blast, after the legendary metal singer came down with a horrible case of the flu. Things were so serious that Ozzy’s better half, Sharon Osbourne, 66, and their son, Jack Osbourne, 33, “showed up a the hospital with security in tow,” according to the publication. Shortly after Sharon showed up, The Blast’s sources say she left and returned with a suitcase and a blanket, indicating that she wasn’t going anywhere while Ozzy recovered. She would skip the Tuesday taping of The Talk, and would ultimately issue a statement about Ozzy’s hospitalization.

“As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu,” she tweeted. “His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.” Fans had a reason to be concerned. Ozzy’s hospitalization comes on the heels of his decision to postpone the European leg of his tour with Judas Priest due to illness. The “Prince of Darkness” issued a statement about this, saying that despite this setback, he would make up the dates.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour.” He said in a statement, per The Blast. “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to sh*t. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 6, 2019

Ozzy’s “No More Tours 2” was billed as his farewell to the road. Some fans ran around like they’re bats with their heads bit off, panicking that Ozzy was hanging it all up. “I’m not retiring,” he said after this, per Blabbermouth.net. “I’m just not doing world tours anymore. [In the past, I would] leave my house [in] January and come back at the end of the year. It should be, I’m slowing it down. But I can never say when I’m going to check out. I can never tell.”

Get better soon, Ozzy!