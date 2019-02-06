‘One Day At A Time’ season 3 premieres Feb. 8, and HollywoodLife has an adorable EXCLUSIVE preview you need to see. Plus, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz talk about the upcoming season!

Alex (Marcel Ruiz) and Elena (Isabella Gomez) are having a heart-to-heart conversation and clearing the air in this One Day At A Time season 3 sneak peek. “Okay, I get it. You hate me,” a frustrated Alex says to Elena, who swears she doesn’t hate Alex. “Well, it just seems like everything I say makes you mad,” he continues. Elena stresses, “Everything everyone says makes me mad.” Same, Elena. Same.

Elena admits that she didn’t think Alex even listened to her. “I mean, you’re always on your phone or with your stupid friends,” Elena says. These siblings are finally getting on the same page. “I told you I don’t hate you,” Elena tells Alex. “I mean, sometimes I want to kill you, but just in like the normal way.” Alex feels the same way. Ah, sibling love. “I’m glad you don’t hate me,” Alex says. All is well with Alex and Elena!

Isabella and Marcel also talked with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the new season. “This season was very interesting. This was the first season we shot out of order, so it was so confusing. It was so much fun. We had the craziest guest stars this season — Gloria Estefan, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, and some people that we can’t name,” Isabella teased.

She also added that “there’s a lot of growth for all of the characters.” Marcel agreed with Isabella and teased, “You see new sides of characters that you don’t know about. Some characters that are funny are getting more serious, so that’s really amazing for the fans to see.”

One Day At A Time also stars Justina Machado and the legendary Rita Moreno. Marcel gushed that Rita is like “our real grandma. I literally feel like she’s our real grandma to the point where my real grandma was getting jealous!” Isabella also revealed the powerful advice Rita has given her. “Focusing on the work is very important,” Isabella said. “This industry is hard but especially when you’re a minority. She’s like, ‘You need to focus on the work and making sure you love what you do.'” One Day At A Time season 3, which consists of 13 episodes, will begin streaming Feb. 8 on Netflix.