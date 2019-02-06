Nicki Minaj Drops Surprise Track ‘Bust Down Barbiana’ & Fans Are Living For The Shade: ‘She’s The GOAT’

Nicki Minaj is still rolling out the remixes, this time rapping over Blueface’s ‘Thotiana.’ Twitter’s sniffing out sneak disses aimed at Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor and more!

True rap queens can freestyle on the spot, and Nicki Minaj, 36, is more than meeting that criteria. After already releasing remixes to Meek Mill’s “Going Bad” track and Lil Baby and Gunna’s collab “Drip Too Hard” during her Queen Radio show on Feb. 2, she followed up with yet another freestyle four days later. This time, she served verses over Blueface’s “Thotiana,” which she cleverly renamed “Bust Down Barbiana” and released the surprise track through Audiomack. Listen to the rap carefully below, as there are plenty of name drops and sneak disses! Fans picked out references to Ariana Grande, Teyana Taylor, Meek Mill, and Kenneth Petty.

Not everyone was dealt shade, as Nicki gave a shout-out to her longtime collab partner: “Killin’ everybody beat, thank you, next, Ariana.” She also winked at her boyfriend Kenneth, rapping, “Tattoo my man name and give him some Beckyana.” But when Nicki said, “flow Taylor made like Teyana, they copying my style copyana,” fans suspected it was a call out to the model! “Flow TAILOR MADE LIKE TEYANA! Wait is this a play on TEYANA TAYLOR 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 😭😭😭,” a Twitter fan asked. Another fan wondered if Nicki took aim at her ex-boyfriend, Meek, who claimed that the “Barbie Tingz” rapper blocked him on Instagram in Dec. 2018. “I don’t want you on my page, Blockiana,” Nicki rapped, which the listener quoted to tag Meek in a tweet.

There were many more shady lines like “you’ve been a h*e before that song came out” and “You look like Nicki now, Still you tackyana, To keep it 100, b*tch you wackyana.” We’ll let the Barbz do the detective work on who was the receiving end of those verses!

All shade aside, fans were mostly focused on Nicki’s ability to keep delivering remix upon remix in such a short frame of time. “Sis really wasn’t kidding when she said she was finna drop a new song every week til the fifth thing thing drop😭,” a fan tweeted, referring to Nicki’s fifth studio album. Another pleased fan wrote, “When you write your own sh*t you can release it faster 😝😝😝😝 .” Nicki accompanied the new freestyle with a photo shoot of her dressed in pink lingerie inside a “Barbiana” box. We’re loving this consistent Barbie theme.