Quavo, Bad Bunny & More Stars Hit The Court For 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Who needs Steph Curry and LeBron James when you have Bad Bunny and Quavo? The NBA revealed the lineup of the 2019 All-Star Celebrity Game, so see which of your favorite celebs will play this year!

Everyone wants to be an NBA All-Star. That is why some of the biggest names from television, music, and movies take part in one of the most star-studded spectacles on the court: the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game! The rosters for the game, taking place on Feb. 15 at the Bojangles’ Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET, were just released and they are, as expected, packed to the brim with star power. Quavo, last year’s MVP, is back in action, and he’ll join celebs like Luke Cage star Mike Colter, Terrence J, Bad Bunny, and Chris Daughtry.



This year, the teams will be divided into HOME and AWAY teams. The HOME team will feature celebs with ties to North Carolina and will be coached by Dawn Staley, 48, three-time Olympic gold medalist, and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. She will oversee a squad that contains: Mike Colter (“Luke Cage” actor); Chris Daughtry (recording artist); Terrence J (on-air host, actor); Bo Rinehart (NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician); Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer); Dr. Oz (television personality); Rapsody (rapper, recording artist); JB Smoove (actor, comedian); Steve Smith (NFL great); A’ja Wilson (2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year); and Jay Williams (ESPN analyst).

Coaching the AWAY team will be Sue Bird, 38, the point guard for the 2018 WNBA champions, the Seattle Storm. She’ll be leading a squad that includes: Quavo (rapper, recording artist); Ronnie 2K (marketing director at 2K Sports, influencer); Ray Allen (Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer); AJ Buckley (“CSI: New York” actor); Bad Bunny (recording artist); Stefanie Dolson (WNBA’s Chicago Sky center); Marc Lasry (co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks); Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian); Adam Ray (actor, comedian); Amanda Seales (actor, comedian, recording artist); and Brad Williams (“Little Evil” actor, comedian).

Both rosters will feature “Hometown Heroes,” or exemplary citizens who deserve recognition for their courageous efforts. Suiting up for the HOME team will be Jason Weinmann, a 47-year-old Marine who rescued North Carolina flood victims using a military transport vehicle during Hurricane Florence. Playing for the AWAY squad will be James Shaw Jr., a 29-year-old Nashville resident who disarmed a gunman in a local restaurant.

This game isn’t just a chance for people like Win Butler, Mark Cuban, and Justin Bieber to throw on a jersey. It’s a chance to raise a lot of money for a good cause. This year, as with the prior All-Star Celebrity game, the event will feature Ruffles’ 4-point RIDGE line. For every 4-pointer made during the entire game (unlike last year, which saw the RIDGE line come to play in the second half) Ruffles will donate $4,000 to the Special Olympics. Last year, the snack brand donated the money to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Speaking of 2018, that was when Justin Bieber returned to the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game after a seven-year hiatus from the game. He joined Team Lakers to go up against Quavo and Team Clippers. The rest of the 2018 roster included Creed 2 star Michael B. Jordan, actress Rachel Nichols and retired NBA star Tracy McGrady as coaches of Team Lakers. The players included Sterling Brim, Jerry Ferrara, Candace Parker, Drew Scott, Anthony Anderson, Common, Paul Pierce, and Dascha Polanco.

Ultimately, it was Quavo who would steal the spotlight. He helped Team Clippers beat Team Lakers, 75 to 66, with Quavo scoring 19 points (while grabbing 5 rebounds, making 3 assists and 2 steals) This won him the MVP Award, and rightfully so. He joined a club that included Nelly, Tony Potts, Michael Rapaport, Kevin Hart, Biebs, Win Butler and Brandon Armstrong.