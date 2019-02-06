Deals
National Frozen Yogurt Day 2019: 6 Oz. Of FroYo For Free At TCBY & More Epic Deals

Froyo lovers rejoice! It’s National Frozen Yogurt day and what better way to celebrate than with a free sweet treat? Here’s all the places offering up deals & steals on froyo today!

Yes, February marks one of the coldest months of the year, but it coincidentally also marks National Frozen Yogurt Day, and we’re not even the least bit mad about the nonsensical timing of the holiday. For those who enjoy going in on a cup of froyo at anytime of the year, congrats, today’s your day! On Feb. 6, a number of FroYo chains across the country are celebrating the epic day with deals and steals on frozen yogurt. Here’s where you and your friends should head for a delicious treat today!

If you’ve ever filled up your cup at a price per ounce froyo shop and been appalled at the price, Red Mango’s National Frozen Yogurt Day deal is for you. The chain is offering customers a $5 fill-up at participating locations. Lay those toppings on! Then, if you’ve got a Menchies near you, be sure to grab a friend. The retailer is running a buy one get one free froyo deal in honor of the holiday!

TCBY is treating fans to their first 6 oz of froyo free all day. Customers can enjoy a variety of soft serve and hand scooped flavors with various toppings to celebrate the sweet holiday, and can find their closest location here. Popular chain 16 Handles is serving up a free three-ounce soft serve to every 16 Handles customers that have their app. Plus, all day today, select Yogurtology locations will be offering free 6-ounce FroYo cups.

Basically, this is the best day EVER. Be sure to grab your friends and see which FroYo retailer is closest to you. And most importantly, enjoy!