Kimberly Guilfoyle Cozies Up To Don Jr. At SOTU & Wears White Like The Women Protesting Trump

Kimberly Guilfoyle stood out in white at the State of the Union on Feb. 5! The former Fox News host, who is dating Donald Trump Jr., awkwardly fit right with the Democratic women who all wore white in protest of President Trump!

Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, and Donald Trump Jr., were all smiles at the State of the Union on February 5! The couple, who has slowly exposed their romance to the world, walked arm in arm into the Capitol to hear his father’s highly anticipated plans for the future of the United States. But, onlookers must’ve did a double-take when Guilfoyle arrived in all white — the same color Nancy Pelosi and Democratic women lined the stairs of the capitol in protest of President Donald Trump.

Guilfoyle wore a tight white dress with a half sleeve, as seen in photos with her arm around Trump Jr. She wore her hair down with lose waves and carried a silver clutch. Guilfoyle was also pictured in front of the Capitol with the Trump family, including, Tiffany, Eric, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. See the photo below.

Leading up to the event, Guilfoyle took to her Instagram story to share behind the scenes snaps. In one video of her and Trump Jr., the couple waited for the president to take the podium — or, as Guilfoyle said, they were waiting for POTUS to “kill it.” Welcome to the fam, Kim!

The Democratic women’s decision to wear white was symbolic of the Suffragette movement of exactly 100 years ago, when women in the United States protested and worked tirelessly for the right to vote. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) explained the outfit scheme on Twitter, writing, “The women of the #116th were asked to wear white tonight in tribute to the #suffragetes Tonight, I honor women like #AlicePaul who led the movement & women like #IdaB who were excluded from it. Kente cloth & the color white. Holding space for both #womanists & #feminists, always.” The president’s daughter, Tiffany also wore a belted white dress, which stirred up shade rumors, seeing as it’s been public knowledge that her relationship with her father has been a tumultuous one throughout the years.

Guilfoyle and Trump. Jr. also attended the annual National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington D.C. on November 28, where they were pictured all smiles, arm in arm. The white house events have had a different look than in past years, when Trump Jr. attended the first family’s events with his now ex-wife, Vanessa Marinara and their five children. He began dating Kimberly around May 2018.

Trump Jr. and Vanessa announced their split back in March 2017 after more than 12 years of Marriage. Vanessa filed for divorce after speculation surfaced that they were separating. She later tweeted that they had actually separated nine months before the filing, so sometime in September 2017. The pair, who share five children together, wed on November 12, 2005, at his father’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. — The same location his father married the first lady, Melania in January of that year.