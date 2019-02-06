Kim Kardashian West was the absolute queen of the 2019 amfAR gala kicking off New York Fashion Week. We’ve got her daring, cleavage-baring gown, right here.

There were plenty of A-listers on the red carpet at the 2019 amfAR gala on Feb. 6, which is the unofficial kick off to winter’s New York Fashion Week. But as usual no one can turn more heads than Kim Kardashian West. The 38-year-old looked like an absolute goddess in a black sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline. Not only that, the cleavage-baring bodice had cutaway sections to show plenty of under boob. Thank goodness Kim is a pro when it comes to using double-sided tape because this top is a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen. To maximize her gown and killer body getting all of the attention, Kim went incredibly minimal everywhere else. She didn’t wear any jewelry and had clear strappy heels on to make her look almost barefoot.

Kim wore her hair long and wavy and skin absolutely glowed, as it looks like she got past the psoriasis outbreak she had on her face a few days ago is gone. She was photographed by paparazzi grabbing lunch on Feb. 4 in LA and appeared to have an acne breakout on her face, covered up with makeup. So many people commented about it that Kim took to Twitter to set the record straight, writing, “It’s psoriasis all over my face.” She included the crying emoji in the tweet, totally getting a laugh out of how much attention a little breakout caused.

This is a big night for Kim as she’s not just an attendee. She’s going to be up on stage as a presenter following the dinner at Cipriani to give an award her favorite photography team of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, who are being honored by amfAR. We can’t wait to hear what glowing words she has to say about the photogs, who have created some of Kim’s most iconic pictures through their unique style and teamwork. Who can forget their black and white photo of her posing nude in a tree?

Kim will be making the most of her time in NYC. No doubt she’ll be hitting up plenty of fashion shows and wearing all sorts of stylish outfits while going out to lunch and other routines that make the streets of New York her own personal runway. We can’t wait to see what her fashion theme is for this NYFW. She’s such a style influencer, as Kim did the impossible and managed to actually bring back neon colors as a cool and trendy thing in 2018. The KKW Beauty founder will also be making an appearance on The Tonight Show, stopping by to chat with Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 7.