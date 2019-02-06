Khloe Kardashian’s Makeover: Channels ‘GOT’s Khaleesi With Waist-Length Blonde Hair

Khloe looked absolutely beautiful in a new Khaleesi-like look! See pics of her stunning platinum-blonde hair inside!

The KarJenner women definitely aren’t afraid to switch up their hair! They’ve gotten dramatic chops, but love their wigs to try out new hair styles, colors, and lengths, as well! Khloé Kardashian, 34, looked business-casual chic out in Los Angeles on Feb. 5 wearing a stunning new, noticably longer hair look – and we thought she looked just like Game of Thrones‘ blonde-haired beauty, Khaleesi!

Khloé put her best foot forward while walking. She wore slim-fit black pants, a turtleneck black crop top, and an oversized black blazer. She also wore black high-heel booties. The star of the show, though, was Khloé’s new hair look! She has been wearing her hair blonde a lot recently, but she debuted a new longer look on Tuesday! Her platinum-blonde hair hit beneath her waist, and served as a stark contrast to her all-black outfit.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore dark eyeliner, and had her brows structured to perfection. She rocked a matte nude lipstick – maybe from Kylie Cosmetics or KKW Beauty? Her skin was flawless and matte as well. Khloé smirked as she walked – with good reason, since the reality television legend looked incredible!

The middle sister also posted a picture on Instagram on Feb. 6 with the same hair look. But in her ‘gram, she posed with sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, likely recording interviews for their show! On her Insta pic, Khloé wore a deep-cut light brown blazer cinched together with a black belt, and light-wash denim jeans. Her cascading blonde hair was parted in the center, showing dark brown roots at the top. She wore a cross necklace to highlight her bare chest, and had on a stunning smokey eye and glossy pink lips.

We love seeing these gorgeous sisters try new looks! Khloé’s hair looks amazing no matter the length, style, or color, so it’s fun getting to see her try out various looks, since they all suit her anyway! We’re sure we’ll see all of her best hairstyles on the upcoming season of Keeping Up!